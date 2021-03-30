Plant-Based Meat Market 2021: COVID-19 Industry Analysis, Future Trends, Market Growth and Forecast 2027

The Plant-Based Meat Market report provides a basic overview of the market including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Plant-Based Meat Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

There has been a rising demand for plant-based meat products all over the globe due to the growing population being inclined to turning vegan. The health benefits associated with the plant-based meat products and the nutritional values associated with it is another reason for the global rise and expansion of the plant-based meat products. Switching from meat to plant-based meat has a lot of advantages like the rise in the protein, vitamins and fiber intakes among the people.

Top Key Players:- Amy’s Kitchen, Beyond Meat, Gold and Green Foods Ltd., Impossible Food Inc., Maple Leaf Foods, Morningstar Farms, Quorn Foods, The Vegetarian Butcher, Tofurky, VBites Foods Limited

The plant-based meat market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to the growing vegan and flexitarian population across the world, coupled with the rising awareness about the health benefits of plant-based meat over animal meat. However, the population allergic to plant-based meat sources like wheat and soy restrict the growth of the plant-based meat market. On the other hand, the favorable marketing and correct positioning of plant-based meat are likely to showcase growth opportunities for the plant-based meat market during the forecast period.

The global plant-based meat market is segmented on the basis of products, type, sources, processes, distribution channel and end-users. Based on product, the market is segmented as burger patties, sausages, strips and nuggets, meatballs and others. On the basis of the type, the market is segmented as pork, beef, chicken, fish and others. On the basis of sources, the market is segmented as soy, wheat, pea and others. on the basis of processes, the market is segmented as grinding, mixing, blending, forming/shaping, freezing systems and storage. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented as speciality stores, hypermarket/supermarkets, convenience stores and others. on the basis of end-users the market is segmented as food industry, hotels/restaurants/cafes and households.

The report analyzes factors affecting Plant-Based Meat market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting Plant-Based Meat market in these regions.

