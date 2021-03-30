Sorbitol Market 2020 Analysis, Growth, Vendors, Shares, Drivers, Challenges with Forecast to 2027

The Sorbitol Market report provides a basic overview of the market including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Sorbitol Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Sorbitol is known to be a sugar alcohol that is found naturally in plants and fruits with laxative, diuretic and cathartic properties. It plays the role of a metabolite, a sweetening agent, a food humectant, Saccharomyces cerevisiae metabolite and an Escherichia coli metabolite. Sorbitol has also been not to be an enantiomer of an L-glucitol.

Top Key Players:- Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), Cargill Incorporation, Ecogreen Oleochemicals Pte. Ltd., Gulshan Polyols Ltd., Ingredion Incorporated, Merck KGaA, Roquette Frères, SPI Pharma, Inc., Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd., Tereos Starch & Sweeteners

The sorbitol market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to rising consumer preference for low-calorie food coupled with the increasing health issues related to the consumption of sugar-based products. However, adherence to international quality regulations restrict the growth of the sorbitol market. On the other hand, growing demand from the food & beverage industry in emerging markets is likely to showcase growth opportunities for the sorbitol market during the forecast period.

The global sorbitol market is segmented on the basis of function, product type and application. Based on function, the market is segmented as sweetener, bulking agent, flavoring agent, humectant and others. On the basis of the product type, the market is segmented as liquid/syrup sorbitol and powder/crystal sorbitol. On the basis of applications, the market is segmented as cosmetics & personal care, food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, chemicals and others.

The report analyzes factors affecting Sorbitol market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting Sorbitol market in these regions.

