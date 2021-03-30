Cell Lysis Market Overview, Shares, Growing Demand, Market Size, Growth and Forecast Report 2027

The Global Cell Lysis market size is projected to grow at an excellent pace owing to the increasing prevalence of cancer worldwide, states Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Cell Lysis Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Instruments, Reagents & Consumables), By Cell Type (Mammalian Cells, Plant Cells, Bacterial Cells, Others (Yeast/Algae/Fungi)), By Application (Protein Isolation, Cell Organelle Isolation, Nucleic Acid Isolation, Others), By End-User (Academics & Research Institutes, Hospitals & Diagnostic Labs, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) under the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2018, the global burden of cancer grew to 18.1 million new cases and 9.6 million deaths. Cancer is classified as a chronic disease, requiring heavy medication and different therapies. During cancer treatment, cancer cells break down and die and release various substances into the patient’s bloodstream. If these substances are released rapidly, the kidneys are unable to remove them out of the body, leading to cell lysis, which can have toxic effects on the body such as seizures, arrhythmias, and multi-organ failure. To prevent such adverse events, intense research is being undertaken by academic institutions, government bodies, and private research organizations to develop cell lysis methods that can control the death rate of cancer cells. Controlled release of toxic substances from these cells will enable the body’s natural mechanisms to effectively eject these materials fromthe body and restore the health of the patient.

What Does This Report Offer?

Unparalleled intelligence into the market drivers, trends, opportunities, and hindrances;

In-depth diagnosis of all market segments, individually and collectively;

Industry-leading analysis of the regional dynamics influencing market growth; and

Exhaustive evaluation of the key players’ profiles and growth strategies.

Restraining Factor

Reduced Funding for Biomedical Research amid COVID-19 to Stall Market Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused major disruptions in the funding plans of some of the largest biomedical research organizations in the world. For example, in April 2020, Cancer Research UK (CRUK), the charity organization that funds most of the cancer research conducted in the UK, announced that it will have to cut its research budget by 10% due to the coronavirus. Furthermore, it expects its fundraising income to fall by 20% in 2020-21, a decline of £120 million. In the same month, Canada’s foremost cancer research funding agency, the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, announced the cancelation of a major funding round for 2,300 investigators. The Canadian Cancer Society, on the other hand, forecasts that its donations will drop by CAD 100 million as businesses are undergoing a severe downturn because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The development of cell lysis treatments will inevitably suffer from such research spending cuts and affect the growth of the market in the immediate future.

Request a sample copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/cell-lysis-market-103348

Regional Insights

Heavy Investments in Biomedical Research to Propel the Market in North America

North America is expected to lead the cell lysis market share in the forthcoming years owing to the massive investments by research institutes in the region in the field of biomedicine, biotechnology, and healthcare. For example, even amid the coronavirus pandemic, the American Cancer Society approved 79 research and training grants, amounting to USD 36 million in 2020.

In Europe, the market will be mainly driven by the rising prevalence of chronic conditions and an increasing geriatric population. In Asia Pacific, on the other hand, increasing prevalence of cancer, improving healthcare facilities, and expanding funding for medical research will fuel the regional market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Strategic Acquisitions by Key Players to Fuel Market Competition

With cell-based research and therapies gaining traction in the medical & healthcare industries, key players in this market are directing their investments towards strengthening their portfolios with advanced offerings. Companies are, therefore, making strategic acquisitions to bolster their product lineups, expanding their market footprint in the process.

Enquire before buying: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/cell-lysis-market-103348

Industry Development:

November 2020: Beckman Coulter Life Sciences inked an agreement to purchase a German micro-bioreactor manufacturer, m2p-labs. According to Beckman Coulter, the acquisition complements its existing product portfolios dealing in cell health, laboratory automation, and liquid handling.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Cell Lysis Market Report:

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

QIAGEN

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

BD

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

About the Author

Name: Shantanu Ayachit

Shantanu Ayachit is part of a talented team of content writers working in Fortune Business Insights™, one of the most promising market research firms in the industry. He has experience in developing quality content and is currently involved in writing articles, press releases, and blogs for the company. He is highly motivated and enjoys putting ideas and thoughts into words to enable the reader to experience a seamless perusal.