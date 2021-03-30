South America Region to remain one of the Leading Markets for Stem Cell Therapy Market through 2020to 2027

According to The Insight Partners market research study of ‘Stem Cell therapyMarketto 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type, Treatment, Application, and End User.’ The global stem cell therapy market is expected to reach US$ 5,129.66 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,534.55 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 16.7% from 2020-2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the global stem cell therapymarketand the factors driving market along with those that act as hindrances.

The global stem cell therapy market, based on the type, is segmented into adult stem cell, induced pluripotent stem cells, embryonic stem cell, and other stem cells. Adult stem cell therapy is further segmented into hematopoietic stem cells, mesenchymal stem cells, neuronal stem cells, and umbilical cord stem cells. The adult stem cellsegment held the largest share of the market in 2019. The same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast perioddue to its effectiveness for the treatment of chronic conditions coupled with higher compatibility with immunity system. The end usersegment is segmented into academic and research institutes and hospitals & specialty clinics.

The stem cell therapy marketfor is expected to grow, owing to factors such Increasing awareness related to the stem cells therapy in effective disease management, growing demand for regenerative medicines, and growing cancer prevalence across the globe are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in coming years.

Leading companies operating in the stem cell therapy marketare Medipost, pharmicell Co., Ltd., HolostemTerapieAvanzate S.R.L., Mesoblast Ltd., U.S. Stem Cell, Inc., Biotime, Inc., RichSource, Caladrius, TiGenix NV (Takeda Pharmaceuticals), and GeneaBiocellsamong others.

Strategic Insights

Product launches and FDA approvals strategy is commonly adopted by companies to expand their footprint worldwide and meet the growing demand. This strategy is most commonly adopted by the market players in order to expand its product portfolio.

The market players operating in the stem cell therapy marketadopt the strategy ofcollaborations to enlarge customer base across the world, which also permits the players to maintain their brand name globally.

Global Stem Cell Therapy Market – By Type

Adult Stem Cell Therapy

Embryonic Stem Cell Therapy

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Therapy

Other Stem Cell Therapy

Global Stem Cell Therapy Market – By Treatment

Allogeneic

Autologous

Global Stem Cell Therapy Market – By Application

Musculoskeletal

Dermatology

Cardiology

Drug Discovery and Development

Other Applications

Global Stem Cell Therapy Market – By End User

Hospitals and Specialty Clinics

Academic and Research Institutes

Global Stem Cell TherapyMarket– By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy UK Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India South Korea Japan Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East and Africa

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



