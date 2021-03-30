Proximity Reader Market Size by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2027 | Gemalto, Giesecke & Devrient, Morpho, Oberthur Technologies
The report titled Global Proximity Reader Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Proximity Reader market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Proximity Reader market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Proximity Reader market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Proximity Reader market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Proximity Reader report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Proximity Reader report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Proximity Reader market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Proximity Reader market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Proximity Reader market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Proximity Reader market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Proximity Reader market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Gemalto, Giesecke & Devrient, Morpho, Oberthur Technologies, American Express, ARM Holdings, Atmel, DataCard, Infineon Technologies, MasterCard, Visa, Staples, IOGEAR, Cherry, HID Global, HP, SIIG, SMK-LINK, DISTUNOW, LEEF, Lenovo, Adesso
Market Segmentation by Product: Payment terminal solution
Transaction management
Security and fraud management
Hosted point-of-sale
Analytics
Market Segmentation by Application: Finance
Government & Public Utilities
Transportation
Others
The Proximity Reader Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Proximity Reader market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Proximity Reader market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Proximity Reader market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Proximity Reader industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Proximity Reader market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Proximity Reader market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Proximity Reader market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Proximity Reader Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Proximity Reader Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Payment terminal solution
1.2.3 Transaction management
1.2.4 Security and fraud management
1.2.5 Hosted point-of-sale
1.2.6 Analytics
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Proximity Reader Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Finance
1.3.3 Government & Public Utilities
1.3.4 Transportation
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Proximity Reader Production
2.1 Global Proximity Reader Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Proximity Reader Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Proximity Reader Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Proximity Reader Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Proximity Reader Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Proximity Reader Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Proximity Reader Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Proximity Reader Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Proximity Reader Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Proximity Reader Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Proximity Reader Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Proximity Reader Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Proximity Reader Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Proximity Reader Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Proximity Reader Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global Proximity Reader Supply by Manufacturers
4.1.1 Global Top Proximity Reader Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)
4.1.2 Global Top Proximity Reader Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Proximity Reader Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Proximity Reader Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Proximity Reader Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Proximity Reader Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Proximity Reader Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Proximity Reader Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Proximity Reader Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Proximity Reader Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Proximity Reader Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Proximity Reader Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Proximity Reader Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global Proximity Reader Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Proximity Reader Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Proximity Reader Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Proximity Reader Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Proximity Reader Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Proximity Reader Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Proximity Reader Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Proximity Reader Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Proximity Reader Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Proximity Reader Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Proximity Reader Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Proximity Reader Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Proximity Reader Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Proximity Reader Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Proximity Reader Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Proximity Reader Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Proximity Reader Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Proximity Reader Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Proximity Reader Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Proximity Reader Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Proximity Reader Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Proximity Reader Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Proximity Reader Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America Proximity Reader Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America Proximity Reader Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.2 North America Proximity Reader Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America Proximity Reader Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Proximity Reader Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Proximity Reader Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America Proximity Reader Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Proximity Reader Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 U.S.
7.3.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Proximity Reader Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe Proximity Reader Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe Proximity Reader Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.2 Europe Proximity Reader Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Proximity Reader Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Proximity Reader Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Proximity Reader Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Proximity Reader Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Proximity Reader Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Proximity Reader Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Proximity Reader Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Proximity Reader Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.2 Asia Pacific Proximity Reader Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Proximity Reader Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Proximity Reader Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Proximity Reader Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Proximity Reader Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Proximity Reader Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
9.3.12 Philippines
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Proximity Reader Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America Proximity Reader Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America Proximity Reader Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.2 Latin America Proximity Reader Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America Proximity Reader Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Proximity Reader Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Proximity Reader Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America Proximity Reader Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Proximity Reader Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Proximity Reader Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Proximity Reader Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Proximity Reader Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Proximity Reader Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Proximity Reader Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Proximity Reader Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Proximity Reader Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Proximity Reader Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Proximity Reader Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 U.A.E
12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 Gemalto
12.1.1 Gemalto Corporation Information
12.1.2 Gemalto Overview
12.1.3 Gemalto Proximity Reader Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Gemalto Proximity Reader Product Description
12.1.5 Gemalto Related Developments
12.2 Giesecke & Devrient
12.2.1 Giesecke & Devrient Corporation Information
12.2.2 Giesecke & Devrient Overview
12.2.3 Giesecke & Devrient Proximity Reader Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Giesecke & Devrient Proximity Reader Product Description
12.2.5 Giesecke & Devrient Related Developments
12.3 Morpho
12.3.1 Morpho Corporation Information
12.3.2 Morpho Overview
12.3.3 Morpho Proximity Reader Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Morpho Proximity Reader Product Description
12.3.5 Morpho Related Developments
12.4 Oberthur Technologies
12.4.1 Oberthur Technologies Corporation Information
12.4.2 Oberthur Technologies Overview
12.4.3 Oberthur Technologies Proximity Reader Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Oberthur Technologies Proximity Reader Product Description
12.4.5 Oberthur Technologies Related Developments
12.5 American Express
12.5.1 American Express Corporation Information
12.5.2 American Express Overview
12.5.3 American Express Proximity Reader Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 American Express Proximity Reader Product Description
12.5.5 American Express Related Developments
12.6 ARM Holdings
12.6.1 ARM Holdings Corporation Information
12.6.2 ARM Holdings Overview
12.6.3 ARM Holdings Proximity Reader Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 ARM Holdings Proximity Reader Product Description
12.6.5 ARM Holdings Related Developments
12.7 Atmel
12.7.1 Atmel Corporation Information
12.7.2 Atmel Overview
12.7.3 Atmel Proximity Reader Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Atmel Proximity Reader Product Description
12.7.5 Atmel Related Developments
12.8 DataCard
12.8.1 DataCard Corporation Information
12.8.2 DataCard Overview
12.8.3 DataCard Proximity Reader Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 DataCard Proximity Reader Product Description
12.8.5 DataCard Related Developments
12.9 Infineon Technologies
12.9.1 Infineon Technologies Corporation Information
12.9.2 Infineon Technologies Overview
12.9.3 Infineon Technologies Proximity Reader Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Infineon Technologies Proximity Reader Product Description
12.9.5 Infineon Technologies Related Developments
12.10 MasterCard
12.10.1 MasterCard Corporation Information
12.10.2 MasterCard Overview
12.10.3 MasterCard Proximity Reader Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 MasterCard Proximity Reader Product Description
12.10.5 MasterCard Related Developments
12.11 Visa
12.11.1 Visa Corporation Information
12.11.2 Visa Overview
12.11.3 Visa Proximity Reader Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Visa Proximity Reader Product Description
12.11.5 Visa Related Developments
12.12 Staples
12.12.1 Staples Corporation Information
12.12.2 Staples Overview
12.12.3 Staples Proximity Reader Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Staples Proximity Reader Product Description
12.12.5 Staples Related Developments
12.13 IOGEAR
12.13.1 IOGEAR Corporation Information
12.13.2 IOGEAR Overview
12.13.3 IOGEAR Proximity Reader Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 IOGEAR Proximity Reader Product Description
12.13.5 IOGEAR Related Developments
12.14 Cherry
12.14.1 Cherry Corporation Information
12.14.2 Cherry Overview
12.14.3 Cherry Proximity Reader Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Cherry Proximity Reader Product Description
12.14.5 Cherry Related Developments
12.15 HID Global
12.15.1 HID Global Corporation Information
12.15.2 HID Global Overview
12.15.3 HID Global Proximity Reader Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 HID Global Proximity Reader Product Description
12.15.5 HID Global Related Developments
12.16 HP
12.16.1 HP Corporation Information
12.16.2 HP Overview
12.16.3 HP Proximity Reader Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 HP Proximity Reader Product Description
12.16.5 HP Related Developments
12.17 SIIG
12.17.1 SIIG Corporation Information
12.17.2 SIIG Overview
12.17.3 SIIG Proximity Reader Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 SIIG Proximity Reader Product Description
12.17.5 SIIG Related Developments
12.18 SMK-LINK
12.18.1 SMK-LINK Corporation Information
12.18.2 SMK-LINK Overview
12.18.3 SMK-LINK Proximity Reader Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 SMK-LINK Proximity Reader Product Description
12.18.5 SMK-LINK Related Developments
12.19 DISTUNOW
12.19.1 DISTUNOW Corporation Information
12.19.2 DISTUNOW Overview
12.19.3 DISTUNOW Proximity Reader Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 DISTUNOW Proximity Reader Product Description
12.19.5 DISTUNOW Related Developments
12.20 LEEF
12.20.1 LEEF Corporation Information
12.20.2 LEEF Overview
12.20.3 LEEF Proximity Reader Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 LEEF Proximity Reader Product Description
12.20.5 LEEF Related Developments
8.21 Lenovo
12.21.1 Lenovo Corporation Information
12.21.2 Lenovo Overview
12.21.3 Lenovo Proximity Reader Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.21.4 Lenovo Proximity Reader Product Description
12.21.5 Lenovo Related Developments
12.22 Adesso
12.22.1 Adesso Corporation Information
12.22.2 Adesso Overview
12.22.3 Adesso Proximity Reader Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.22.4 Adesso Proximity Reader Product Description
12.22.5 Adesso Related Developments
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Proximity Reader Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 Proximity Reader Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Proximity Reader Production Mode & Process
13.4 Proximity Reader Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Proximity Reader Sales Channels
13.4.2 Proximity Reader Distributors
13.5 Proximity Reader Customers
14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 Proximity Reader Industry Trends
14.2 Proximity Reader Market Drivers
14.3 Proximity Reader Market Challenges
14.4 Proximity Reader Market Restraints
15 Key Finding in The Global Proximity Reader Study
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
