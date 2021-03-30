Protein Assay Market Trends 2021 | Top Leaders, Competitive Landscape, and Future Scope Analysis – Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Promega Corporation, Merck KgaA

An exclusive Protein Assay Market research report has been fabricated through the in depth analysis of the market dynamics across five regions including North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The segmentation of the market by components, end users, and region was done based on the thorough market analysis and validation through extensive primary inputs from industry experts (key opinion leaders of companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research (global/regional associations, company’s website, annual report SEC filing, and paid databases). Further, the market has been estimated by utilizing various research methodologies and internal statistical model.

Protein assay is a method used for quick and inexpensive method to detect the concentration of proteins. Protein assays are among the widely used methods in the field of life science research. Estimating protein concentration is an essential part in electrophoresis, cell biology, protein purification, molecular biology, and various other research applications. Protein assay works mostly on the principle of color change i.e. colorimetric assay and use of standard protein such as bovine serum albumin (BSA) or immunoglobulin G (IgG)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Promega Corporation, Merck KgaA, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Lonza, BioVision Inc., Cell Signaling Technology, Inc., and CYTOSKELETON, INC. among others.

Presence of various established market players and rising investment in the field of biotechnological and pharmaceutical R&D activities is considered to propel the growth of the market in the future years. Emerging applications of protein assay along with rise in demand for cost effective methods for clinical diagnosis is expected to provide required opportunity for growth in the market during the forecast period.

Based on product, the market is segmented as, kits & reagents, instruments & accessories. On the basis of type, the market is classified as, copper ion based, test strip based, dye binding, and others. The market is segmented based on technology as, fluorescence based, absorbance based and colorimetric. Based on application, the market is categorized as, protein purification, disease diagnosis, drug discovery & development, and others. The market is segmented based on end users as, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic research institutes, hospitals, clinical laboratories, and others.

