Impact of COVID-19 on Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Market Forecast to 2027 – Civis Analytics,Fair Isaac Corporation,IBM Corporation,Microsoft Corporation,Oracle Corporation,RapidMiner,SAP SE,SAS Institute Inc.

The predictive analytics is the analysis of the collected and incoming data to identify potential problems at an early stage. The predictive analytics in manufacturing can help significantly in quality control while also reducing production costs by minimizing waste arising due to overproduction, logistics, idle time, and unnecessary motion. Positive economic outlook and rapid globalization are expected to boost the growth of the manufacturing predictive analytics market during the forecast period.

The manufacturing predictive analytics market is foreseen to flourish in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as growth in digitalization coupled with government initiatives favoring big data projects. Growth in the industrial internet of things (IIoT) devices is expected to propel the market demand. However, data security concerns may hamper the growth of the manufacturing predictive analytics market during the forecast period. Nevertheless, data-driven organizations offer lucrative opportunities for the growth of the manufacturing predictive analytics market during the forecast period.

The key players profiled in the market include are Civis Analytics,Fair Isaac Corporation,IBM Corporation,Microsoft Corporation,Oracle Corporation,RapidMiner,SAP SE,SAS Institute Inc.,Tableau Software

Global Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Market: Applications and Types

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Component (Software, Hardware, Services); Application (Machine Utilization, Quality Improvement, Safety and Preventive Maintenance, Others); Industry Vertical (Aerospace, Automotive, Chemicals, Building and Construction, Others) and Geography

