OCTG Market Comprehensive Analysis: Check Latest Strategic Moves of Emerging Players | Nippon Steel, Vallourec, Tenaris

The report titled Global OCTG Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global OCTG market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global OCTG market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global OCTG market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global OCTG market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The OCTG report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the OCTG report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global OCTG market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global OCTG market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global OCTG market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global OCTG market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global OCTG market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Nippon Steel, Vallourec, Tenaris, Sumitomo Metal Corporation, National Oilwell Varco, Tmk Group, U. S. Steel Tubular Products, ILJIN Steel, Anhui Tianda Oil Pipe

Market Segmentation by Product: Tubing

Casing

Drill Pipe



Market Segmentation by Application: Onshore

Offshore



The OCTG Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global OCTG market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global OCTG market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the OCTG market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in OCTG industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global OCTG market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global OCTG market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global OCTG market?

Table of Contents:

1 OCTG Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of OCTG

1.2 OCTG Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global OCTG Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Tubing

1.2.3 Casing

1.2.4 Drill Pipe

1.3 OCTG Segment by Application

1.3.1 OCTG Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Onshore

1.3.3 Offshore

1.4 Global OCTG Market by Region

1.4.1 Global OCTG Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global OCTG Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global OCTG Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global OCTG Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global OCTG Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.6 OCTG Industry

1.7 OCTG Market Trends

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global OCTG Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global OCTG Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global OCTG Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers OCTG Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 OCTG Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 OCTG Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of OCTG Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global OCTG Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global OCTG Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America OCTG Production

3.4.1 North America OCTG Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America OCTG Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe OCTG Production

3.5.1 Europe OCTG Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe OCTG Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China OCTG Production

3.6.1 China OCTG Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China OCTG Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan OCTG Production

3.7.1 Japan OCTG Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan OCTG Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4 Global OCTG Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global OCTG Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global OCTG Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global OCTG Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America OCTG Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe OCTG Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific OCTG Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America OCTG Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 OCTG Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global OCTG Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global OCTG Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global OCTG Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global OCTG Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

6 Global OCTG Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global OCTG Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global OCTG Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in OCTG Business

7.1 Nippon Steel

7.1.1 Nippon Steel OCTG Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Nippon Steel OCTG Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Nippon Steel OCTG Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Nippon Steel Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Vallourec

7.2.1 Vallourec OCTG Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Vallourec OCTG Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Vallourec OCTG Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Vallourec Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Tenaris

7.3.1 Tenaris OCTG Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Tenaris OCTG Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Tenaris OCTG Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Tenaris Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Sumitomo Metal Corporation

7.4.1 Sumitomo Metal Corporation OCTG Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Sumitomo Metal Corporation OCTG Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Sumitomo Metal Corporation OCTG Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Sumitomo Metal Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 National Oilwell Varco

7.5.1 National Oilwell Varco OCTG Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 National Oilwell Varco OCTG Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 National Oilwell Varco OCTG Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 National Oilwell Varco Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Tmk Group

7.6.1 Tmk Group OCTG Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Tmk Group OCTG Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Tmk Group OCTG Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Tmk Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 U. S. Steel Tubular Products

7.7.1 U. S. Steel Tubular Products OCTG Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 U. S. Steel Tubular Products OCTG Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 U. S. Steel Tubular Products OCTG Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 U. S. Steel Tubular Products Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 ILJIN Steel

7.8.1 ILJIN Steel OCTG Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 ILJIN Steel OCTG Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 ILJIN Steel OCTG Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 ILJIN Steel Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Anhui Tianda Oil Pipe

7.9.1 Anhui Tianda Oil Pipe OCTG Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Anhui Tianda Oil Pipe OCTG Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Anhui Tianda Oil Pipe OCTG Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Anhui Tianda Oil Pipe Main Business and Markets Served

8 OCTG Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 OCTG Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of OCTG

8.4 OCTG Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 OCTG Distributors List

9.3 OCTG Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of OCTG (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of OCTG (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of OCTG (2021-2026)

11.4 Global OCTG Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America OCTG Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe OCTG Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China OCTG Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan OCTG Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of OCTG

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of OCTG by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of OCTG by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of OCTG by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of OCTG

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of OCTG by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of OCTG by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of OCTG by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of OCTG by Application (2021-2026)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

