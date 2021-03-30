Powered Agriculture Equipment Market Report-Industry Share, Size, Growth, Trends, Top leader- | Agco Corporation, CNH Industrial, Deere & Company

“

The report titled Global Powered Agriculture Equipment Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Powered Agriculture Equipment market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Powered Agriculture Equipment market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Powered Agriculture Equipment market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Powered Agriculture Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Powered Agriculture Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Powered Agriculture Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Powered Agriculture Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Powered Agriculture Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Powered Agriculture Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Powered Agriculture Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Powered Agriculture Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Agco Corporation, CNH Industrial, Deere & Company, Kubota Corporation, Claas Group, Alamo Group, Escorts Group, Mahindra & Mahindra, Same Deutz-Fahr Group, Iseki & Company, Minsk Tractor Works (MTZ), Manitou Group

Market Segmentation by Product: Tractors

Combine/Combine Harvester

Sprayer

Seed Drill

Soil Preparation & Cultivation Equipment

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Farming

Animal Husbandry

Forestry Industry

Fishery Industry

Others



The Powered Agriculture Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Powered Agriculture Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Powered Agriculture Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Powered Agriculture Equipment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Powered Agriculture Equipment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Powered Agriculture Equipment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Powered Agriculture Equipment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Powered Agriculture Equipment market?

Table of Contents:

1 Powered Agriculture Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Powered Agriculture Equipment

1.2 Powered Agriculture Equipment Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Powered Agriculture Equipment Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Tractors

1.2.3 Combine/Combine Harvester

1.2.4 Sprayer

1.2.5 Seed Drill

1.2.6 Soil Preparation & Cultivation Equipment

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Powered Agriculture Equipment Segment by Application

1.3.1 Powered Agriculture Equipment Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Farming

1.3.3 Animal Husbandry

1.3.4 Forestry Industry

1.3.5 Fishery Industry

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Powered Agriculture Equipment Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Powered Agriculture Equipment Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Powered Agriculture Equipment Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Powered Agriculture Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Powered Agriculture Equipment Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Powered Agriculture Equipment Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.6 Powered Agriculture Equipment Industry

1.7 Powered Agriculture Equipment Market Trends

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Powered Agriculture Equipment Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Powered Agriculture Equipment Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Powered Agriculture Equipment Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Powered Agriculture Equipment Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Powered Agriculture Equipment Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Powered Agriculture Equipment Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Powered Agriculture Equipment Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Powered Agriculture Equipment Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Powered Agriculture Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Powered Agriculture Equipment Production

3.4.1 North America Powered Agriculture Equipment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Powered Agriculture Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Powered Agriculture Equipment Production

3.5.1 Europe Powered Agriculture Equipment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Powered Agriculture Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Powered Agriculture Equipment Production

3.6.1 China Powered Agriculture Equipment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Powered Agriculture Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Powered Agriculture Equipment Production

3.7.1 Japan Powered Agriculture Equipment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Powered Agriculture Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4 Global Powered Agriculture Equipment Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Powered Agriculture Equipment Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Powered Agriculture Equipment Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Powered Agriculture Equipment Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Powered Agriculture Equipment Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Powered Agriculture Equipment Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Powered Agriculture Equipment Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Powered Agriculture Equipment Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Powered Agriculture Equipment Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Powered Agriculture Equipment Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Powered Agriculture Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Powered Agriculture Equipment Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Powered Agriculture Equipment Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

6 Global Powered Agriculture Equipment Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Powered Agriculture Equipment Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Powered Agriculture Equipment Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Powered Agriculture Equipment Business

7.1 Agco Corporation

7.1.1 Agco Corporation Powered Agriculture Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Agco Corporation Powered Agriculture Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Agco Corporation Powered Agriculture Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Agco Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 CNH Industrial

7.2.1 CNH Industrial Powered Agriculture Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 CNH Industrial Powered Agriculture Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 CNH Industrial Powered Agriculture Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 CNH Industrial Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Deere & Company

7.3.1 Deere & Company Powered Agriculture Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Deere & Company Powered Agriculture Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Deere & Company Powered Agriculture Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Deere & Company Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Kubota Corporation

7.4.1 Kubota Corporation Powered Agriculture Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Kubota Corporation Powered Agriculture Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Kubota Corporation Powered Agriculture Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Kubota Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Claas Group

7.5.1 Claas Group Powered Agriculture Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Claas Group Powered Agriculture Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Claas Group Powered Agriculture Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Claas Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Alamo Group

7.6.1 Alamo Group Powered Agriculture Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Alamo Group Powered Agriculture Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Alamo Group Powered Agriculture Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Alamo Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Escorts Group

7.7.1 Escorts Group Powered Agriculture Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Escorts Group Powered Agriculture Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Escorts Group Powered Agriculture Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 Escorts Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Mahindra & Mahindra

7.8.1 Mahindra & Mahindra Powered Agriculture Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Mahindra & Mahindra Powered Agriculture Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Mahindra & Mahindra Powered Agriculture Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Mahindra & Mahindra Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Same Deutz-Fahr Group

7.9.1 Same Deutz-Fahr Group Powered Agriculture Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Same Deutz-Fahr Group Powered Agriculture Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Same Deutz-Fahr Group Powered Agriculture Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Same Deutz-Fahr Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Iseki & Company

7.10.1 Iseki & Company Powered Agriculture Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Iseki & Company Powered Agriculture Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Iseki & Company Powered Agriculture Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Iseki & Company Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Minsk Tractor Works (MTZ)

7.11.1 Minsk Tractor Works (MTZ) Powered Agriculture Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 Minsk Tractor Works (MTZ) Powered Agriculture Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 Minsk Tractor Works (MTZ) Powered Agriculture Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Minsk Tractor Works (MTZ) Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 Manitou Group

7.12.1 Manitou Group Powered Agriculture Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 Manitou Group Powered Agriculture Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 Manitou Group Powered Agriculture Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 Manitou Group Main Business and Markets Served

8 Powered Agriculture Equipment Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Powered Agriculture Equipment Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Powered Agriculture Equipment

8.4 Powered Agriculture Equipment Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Powered Agriculture Equipment Distributors List

9.3 Powered Agriculture Equipment Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Powered Agriculture Equipment (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Powered Agriculture Equipment (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Powered Agriculture Equipment (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Powered Agriculture Equipment Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Powered Agriculture Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Powered Agriculture Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Powered Agriculture Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Powered Agriculture Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Powered Agriculture Equipment

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Powered Agriculture Equipment by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Powered Agriculture Equipment by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Powered Agriculture Equipment by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Powered Agriculture Equipment

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Powered Agriculture Equipment by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Powered Agriculture Equipment by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Powered Agriculture Equipment by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Powered Agriculture Equipment by Application (2021-2026)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

