Global Automotive RADAR Market 2021 Industry Analysis, Key Drivers, Business Strategy, Opportunities and Forecast to 2027

The Automotive RADAR Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Automotive RADAR market with detailed market segmentation by offering, application and geography. The global Automotive RADAR market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Automotive RADAR market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Automotive RADAR market.

The report also includes the profiles of key Automotive RADAR companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Top Key Players:-

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Aptiv plc

HELLA GMBH & CO. KGAA

Robert Bosch GmbH

VALEO SA

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Veoneer Inc.

Nidec Elesys Corporation

TungThih Electronic Co., Ltd.

The automotive radar market was valued at US$ 5,019.01 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 11,640.77 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.9% during 2020–2027.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Automotive RADAR Market Landscape Automotive RADAR Market – Key Market Dynamics Automotive RADAR Market – Global Market Analysis Automotive RADAR Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Automotive RADAR Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Automotive RADAR Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Automotive RADAR Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Automotive RADAR Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

