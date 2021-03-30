Plastics for Electric Vehicle Market 2021: Segments, Size, Share, Industry Growth and Recent Trends by Forecast to 2027

The plastic for electric vehicle market was valued at US$ 966.09 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 4,021.72 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Plastics can be an electric conductor and also an insulator. Thermoplastics polymer can be produced in various shapes and designs as per the requirement of electric vehicles due to the high versatility and easy moldability of plastics. The use of plastics for electric vehicles reduces the weight of these vehicles, which provides a greater range between recharges. Plastics offer excellent heat resistance that enables the construction of battery compartments and cooling systems and do not hamper the durability and safety provided by electric vehicles. The global plastic for electric vehicle market in North America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 20.0% during 2020–2027.

The COVID-19 pandemic was first reported in Wuhan (China) in December 2019. As of June 2020, the US, Russia, India, Spain, Brazil, Italy, France, and Germany are among the worst-affected countries in terms of the COVID-19 positive cases and reported deaths. The outbreak is adversely affecting economies and industries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Chemicals and materials is one the world’s major industries suffering serious disruptions in the form of supply chain disruptions, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns. China is the global manufacturing hub and the largest raw material supplier for various industries across the world, and it is also one of the worst–hit countries by the COVID-19 pandemic. The lockdown of various plants and factories in China is restricting the global supply chains, and manufacturing and sales of various chemicals and materials products. The overall impact of the pandemic is consequently restraining the growth of the plastic for electric vehicle market.

Market Insights

Rising Demand of Electric Vehicles Drives Market Growth

Automobile manufacturing is shifting toward generating less emissions of greenhouse gases and becoming fuel-efficient with the growing emphasis on environmental sustainability. Cost-effectiveness; environment sustainability; convenience; adoption of advanced technology; and various government policies such as preferential rates, incentives toward equipment purchase, and significant rebates are among the factors propelling the demand for electric vehicles across the world. According to IEA, 40% year-on-year increase has been registered with the sales of 2.1 million electric cars globally in 2019, significantly surpassing that of 2018.

