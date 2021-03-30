Healthcare Workwear Market 2021: Company Profile, Global Expansion Strategies by Top Key Vendors till 2027

The healthcare workwear market was valued at US$ 2,365.96million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 4,747.36million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Healthcare workwear protects medical professionals from pathogens. Coveralls, gowns, safety glasses or face shields, masks, gloves, lab coats, scrubs, shoes, and boot covers are among the types of healthcare workwear are available in the market, which cover almost every part of the body. Medical professionals choose healthcare workwear according to the requirements of their job. Safety glasses or face shields are plastic goggles that provide protection against sudden splashes of fluids such as blood, vomit, and excrement. Covering mouth and nose with masks prevent sexhalation of microorganisms in sterile environment. Healthcare workwear such as masks, gowns, and face shields help prevent the spread of virus and provide protection to the healthcare workers, including doctors, nursing professionals, and other hospital staff.

In 2019, Europe held the largest share of the global healthcare workwear market. The rise in number of surgical procedures contributes to the dominance of the region in the global market. According to Eurostat, ~1.4 million cesarean sections were performed in the EU in 2017. Further, the geriatric population in Europe is anticipated to increase over the next few years. According to a report by the European Commission, the old-age dependency ratio is projected to increase from 29.6% in 2016 to over 50.0% by 2070. Also, the rising incidence of chronic diseases is propelling the overall number of surgeries undertaken in the region. According to the European Chronic Disease Alliance, chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, heart disease, and stroke as well as chronic respiratory diseases are the leading causes of mortality in Europe, representing 77% of the total disease burden and 86% of all deaths. European Society of Gynecological Oncology (ESGO), European Society for Radiotherapy and Oncology (ESTRO), and European Society of Pathology (ESP) are establishing evidence-based and clinically relevant guidelines for enhancing the medical care for females with cervical cancer in Europe. Such initiatives, coupled with the rising number of surgeries undertaken for female reproductive organ disorders, are likely to contribute to the healthcare workwear market growth in the coming years.

The COVID-19 outbreak was first reported in Wuhan, China, in December 2019, and since then, it has spread at a fast pace worldwide. As of September 2020, the US, Brazil, India, Russia, Spain, and the UK are a few of the worst-affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. As novel coronavirus is transmitted to healthy individuals through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes, healthcare professionals need to use high-quality workwear to protect themselves from the infection. This has further led to high demand for healthcare workwear such as personal protective equipment (PPE), gloves, and masks.

Market Insights

Development of Reusable Personal Protective Equipment to Fuel Market Growth

The companies operating in the healthcare wear market are developing new and innovative reusable personal protective equipment to decrease medical waste and overall cost of PPE. In July 2020, Loyal Textile Mills Limited introduced the Viral Sheild, a new line of reusable PPE and masks, and protective clothing range with antimicrobial activity, particularly against the SARS-CoV-2. The product series was launched in collaboration with HeiQ from Switzerland and Reliance Industries India. The products have a triple-layered antimicrobial fabric treated with “HeiQViroblock.” HeiQViroblock is a technology invented in Switzerland. The new PPE has passed the synthetic blood penetration test, liquid barrier test, and viral penetration test. The reusable PPE products can be washed and sterilized 10 times for reuse. This product is the world’s first reusable PPE that has passed the viral penetration test. HeiQViroblock NPJ03 combines registered silver technology for antibacterial and antiviral effects and vesicle technology as a booster. The silver technology attracts the oppositely charged viruses and binds permanently to their sulfur groups. Further, the fatty spherical vesicle technology (liposomes) helps degrade the viral membrane of its cholesterol content in short time; thereby allowing silver to rapidly destroy the viruses.

