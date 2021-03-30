Acrylic Elastomers Market 20201: Opportunities, Future Growth and Business Prospects by Forecast To 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Acrylic elastomers are synthetic rubbers consisting of acrylic acid-based polymers along with alkyl ester. The primary characteristics of acrylic elastomers include ozone resistance, oil resistance, and heat resistance. They are usually made by emulsion polymerization or suspension. Acrylic elastomers are of two types, ethylene-acrylate elastomer and alkyl acrylate copolymer. Acrylic elastomers find applications in numerous industries including construction, automotive, industrial, wire & cable, and paints & coatings.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Acrylic elastomers exhibit high thermal stability and higher chemical resistance, which increases the demand for the product in several applications such as paints & coating, automotive, and industrial. Besides, increased usage of acrylic elastomers in turbocharged engines, coupled with the development of the automotive industry in developing countries, contributes to market growth. Moreover, acrylic elastomers offer advantages such as excellent heat and oil resistance. These advantages made them the most preferred choice for under-the-hood automotive applications. Hence, the rising application of acrylic elastomers in numerous end-user industries such as the industrial and automobile sectors have positively influenced the market expansion.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Acrylic Elastomers Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the acrylic elastomers market with detailed market segmentation by type, end-user industry and geography. The global acrylic elastomers market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading acrylic elastomers market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global acrylic elastomers market is segmented on the basis of type and end-user industry. On the basis of type, acrylic elastomers market is classified into ethylene-acrylate elastomer and alkyl acrylate copolymer. On the basis of end-user industry, market is segmented into automotive, construction, industrial, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global acrylic elastomers market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The acrylic elastomers market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the acrylic elastomers market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the acrylic elastomers market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the acrylic elastomers market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from acrylic elastomers market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for organic shrimps in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the acrylic elastomers market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the acrylic elastomers market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

List of Companies

1. BASF SE

2. Denka Company Limited

3. DER-GOM SRL

4. DuPont

5. Gummi GmbH

6. HEXPOL AB

7. KURARAY CO., LTD.

8. NOK CORPORATION

9. Trelleborg AB

10. ZEON CORPORATION

