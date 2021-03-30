Internet of Things Intelligent Irrigation System Market to See Massive Growth by 2027- Ericsson, T-Mobile, Sierra Wireless, Vodafone, Orange, Telstra, MediaTek, and more

Global Internet of Things Intelligent Irrigation System Industry Report 2021 is a professional and in-depth survey on the current state of the Internet of Things Intelligent Irrigation System Market. The report provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Internet of Things Intelligent Irrigation System Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Internet of Things Intelligent irrigation is the advanced irrigation system that uses various sensors and network components for the purpose of improved efficiency. The traditional irrigation systems such as sprinklers and drip irrigation systems are connected with a network of sensors and smart detection devices. The prime motive behind the emergence of these systems is to enhance the overall water efficiency of irrigation systems. The sensor network is the most important component of the smart irrigation system as it monitors various parameters including rain, pH, soil moisture, temperature, and water flow.

Growth in food demand of the ever increasing population fuels the market growth. Also, emphasis of world governments on the planned use of natural resources such as water and greater awareness about environmental issues helps in the growth of the market. However, shortage of the irrigation at a commercial level hinders the market growth.

The key players profiled in this study includes

Ericsson

T-Mobile

Sierra Wireless

Vodafone

Orange

Telstra

MediaTek

Sequans Communications

PureSoftware

Telus

The objectives of this report are as follows:

To provide overview of the global Internet of Things Intelligent Irrigation System market

To analyze and forecast the global Internet of Things Intelligent Irrigation System market on the basis of components, category and applications

To provide market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Internet of Things Intelligent Irrigation System market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM), which are later sub-segmented across respective major countries

To evaluate market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend

To provide exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions

To profiles key Internet of Things Intelligent Irrigation System players influencing the market along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2027?

What are the key factors driving the Global Internet of Things Intelligent Irrigation System Market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global Internet of Things Intelligent Irrigation System Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the Global Internet of Things Intelligent Irrigation System Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Internet of Things Intelligent Irrigation System Market?

Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, Europe, and MEA.

A thoroughgoing evaluation of the market for strategic insights and developments. The research study has amalgamated the growth analysis of different aspects that enhance the market growth scenario. It constitutes key market drivers, restraints and trends that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner.

