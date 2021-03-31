Mobile Satellite Services Market Overview And Geographical Forecast Till 2026 | Fortune Business Insights

The global Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) market size is expected to attain appreciable growth owing to the growing applications of the services in commercial and personal communications, states Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) market size, share & industry analysis, By Service (Voice, Data), By Application (Land Mobile Satellite Service, Aeronautical Mobile Satellite Service, Maritime Mobile Satellite Service), By Industry (Oil and Gas, Media and Entertainment, Transportation, Aviation, Defense) and regional forecast 2020-2027.” The report further explains the utilization of MSS services in private organizations and government agencies in order to upgrade their communication and navigation systems.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/mobile-satellite-services-mss-market-103743

A List of Key Manufacturers Operating In the Global Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Market:

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson

Motorola Solutions, Inc.

Globalstar

Echostar Corporation

Viasat, Inc.

Telstra

Iridium Communications Inc.

Hughes Network Systems LLC

Others

Businesses across the world are seeking recovery due to the growing challenges amid the COVID-19 pandemic such as restrictions on working capacity and partial lockdowns. Shutdown of production units worldwide has affected the global Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) industry, due to which various projects have been delayed. At Fortune Business Insights, we are delivering comprehensive market reports that will help you find solutions to the various challenges that have occurred due to the crises.

Highlights of the Report:

The report comprises segmentation of the market on the basis of product, type, consumption, distribution channel, and region, based on which, we made a list of companies and conducted a detailed analysis of their financial positions, product portfolios, and growth strategies. Our next step included study of core competencies of the key players and their market share to anticipate the degree of competition. Bottom-up procedure was conducted to arrive at the overall size of the market.

Request a Sample Copy of the Global Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/mobile-satellite-services-mss-market-103743

In February 2020 , Telstra, an Australian communications provider, launched 5G mmWave with 26GHz spectrum band with Ericsson. The mmWave can be successfully scaled and tested as well as integrated for commercial mobile network.

, Telstra, an Australian communications provider, launched 5G mmWave with 26GHz spectrum band with Ericsson. The mmWave can be successfully scaled and tested as well as integrated for commercial mobile network. In December 2019, Apple Inc. started working on satellite services to provide internet facility to its devices. In addition, the company is focusing on leveraging communication satellites to improve its navigation applications.

Market Segmentation

1. By Service

Voice

Data

2. By Application

Land Mobile Satellite Service

Aeronautical Mobile Satellite Service

Maritime Mobile Satellite Service

3. By Industry

Oil and Gas

Media and Entertainment

Transportation

Aviation

Defense

Automotive

Government

Other (Mining)

4. By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Drivers & Restraints-

Growing Usage of Satellite Communication System for Emergency Purposes to Drive Growth

The world is experiencing an increase in the frequency of natural disasters. These disasters are responsible for huge economic loss and claim nearly 60,000 deaths per year across the globe. Mobile satellite services could be the solution to prevent the loss. Deployment of satellite communication systems in disaster prone areas could help save lives as their communication is not disrupted by damage from disasters.

Increasing usage of satellite communication systems as an emergency communication network will increase the demand for mobile satellite services. This is expected to drive the growth of the global mobile satellite services market. In addition, mobile satellite services are used in several countries to provide data on the occurrence of disasters. This is expected to further drive the growth.

Ask for customization https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/mobile-satellite-services-mss-market-103743

Major Table of Content For Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Market

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Insights Global Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Market Insights and Forecast, 2027 North America Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Market Insights and Forecast, 2027 Europe Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Market Insights and Forecast, 2027 Asia Pacific Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Market Insights and Forecast, 2027 Middle East and Africa Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Market Insights and Forecast, 2027 Latin America Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Market Insights and Forecast, 2027 Competitive Landscape Company Profile Conclusion

(Have a Look at Reports Trending in “Information & Technology” Industry)

View Related Reports:

Naphtha Market Latest Industry Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Demand, Revenue and Forecasts Research Report, Fortune Business Insights

Business Intelligence Market

Thin-Film Encapsulation Market Latest Industry Size & Share, Business Strategies, Major Segments and Key Manufacturers Revenue Forecast, Fortune Business Insights

Distributed Generation Market Latest Industry Size, Trends Evaluation, Recent Developments and Latest Technology Forecast to 2028, Fortune Business Insights

Power Distribution Component Market Data Current and Future Trends, Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Business Growth Forecast to 2028, Fortune Business Insights

Data Center Cooling Market Ravishing Growth With Major Industry Factors And Key Players Till 2027

Cloud Storage Market Size, Share And Major Industry Players Forecast 2027

Enterprise A2P SMS Market Demand, Indepth Analysis And Estimated Forecast Till 2027

About Us

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]