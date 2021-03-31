District Heating and Cooling Market Size 2021 Industry Demand, Share, Global Trend, Industry News, Business Growth, Top Key Players Update, Business Statistics and Research Methodology by Forecast to 2027

Global District Heating and Cooling Market Research report includes a key market analysis, market drivers, industry constraints, competitive developments and market trends. District Heating and Cooling Market analyzes each market segment and its applications, regulatory environment, technology, market projections and market shares. A complete geographical analysis of the market is also presented in the report.District Heating and Cooling Market Size research report offers the market definition, market shares, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in an extensive format. On the basis of Type, the market is further categorized into Based on the regions, District Heating and Cooling Market is distributed into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The historical time period that is considered in the report is from 2016 to 2021. The base year is considered as 2021. The forecast years are 2021 to 2027.This markets competitive manufactures and the upcoming manufactures are studied with their research. Revenue, production, price, market share of these players is mentioned with detailed information.

District Heating and Cooling Market Forecast provides sizing and growth opportunities for the period 2021-2027.

ENGIE

NRG Energy

Fortum

Empower

ADC Energy Systems

STEAG

Ørsted A/S

Tabreed

Vattenfall

RWE AG

Goteborg Energi

Logstor

Shinryo

Emicool

Keppel DHCS

Statkraft

Ramboll

District energy, both heating and cooling, tie together the energy generating sources in a city with buildings and facilities having a need of heating and/or cooling. Instead of each building having its own heating or cooling system, the energy is delivered to several buildings in a larger area from a central plant. The water based distribution system guarantees that heat and cooling arrive safely to the end users.With district heating, energy is saved overall, as it takes advantage of resources that would otherwise not be have been used, making it an efficient and sustainable solution to satisfy the local heat and cooling demand in a city.The classification of district heating and cooling includes district heating and district cooling, and the proportion of district heating in 2019 is about 86%.District heating and cooling is widely used in residential, commercial and industrial. The most proportion of district heating and cooling is used in residential buildings, and the proportion in 2019 is about 39%.Market Analysis and Insights: Global District Heating and Cooling MarketThe global District Heating and Cooling market was valued at USD 199250 million in 2019 and it is expected to reach USD 331950 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% during 2021-2026.Global District Heating and Cooling

District Heating and Cooling Market By Type:

District Heating

District Cooling

District Heating and Cooling Market By Application:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of District Heating and Cooling in these regions, from 2015 to 2027, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global District Heating and Cooling market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2016 to 2018, and forecast to 2027.

To understand the structure of District Heating and Cooling market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global District Heating and Cooling manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the District Heating and Cooling with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of District Heating and Cooling submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Stakeholders

Raw material suppliers

Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO

Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions

Importers and exporters

Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms

Trade associations and industry bodies

End-use industries

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global District Heating and Cooling Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Major-Type

1.4.3 Independent-Type

1.4.4 Administrator-Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global District Heating and Cooling Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

1.5.2 Commercial

1.5.3 Commonweal

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 District Heating and Cooling Market Size

2.2 District Heating and Cooling Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 District Heating and Cooling Market Size by Regions (2016-2027)

2.2.2 District Heating and Cooling Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 District Heating and Cooling Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global District Heating and Cooling Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global District Heating and Cooling Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global District Heating and Cooling Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 District Heating and Cooling Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players District Heating and Cooling Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into District Heating and Cooling Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global District Heating and Cooling Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global District Heating and Cooling Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

(5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11) United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America

District Heating and Cooling Market Size (2016-2021)

Key Players

District Heating and Cooling Market Size by Type

District Heating and Cooling Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

Company Details

Company Description and Business Overview

District Heating and Cooling Introduction

Revenue in District Heating and Cooling Business (2016-2021)

Recent Development

13 Market Forecast 2021-2027

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2021-2027)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2027)

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Continued….

