Heavy-Duty Tires Market Share, Size Global Growth Prospects, Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis, Key Players and Forecast to 2027

Heavy-Duty Tires Market analyzes each market segment and its applications, regulatory environment, technology, market projections and market shares. A complete geographical analysis of the market is also presented in the report. On the basis of Type, the market is further categorized into Based on the regions, Heavy-Duty Tires Market is distributed into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The historical time period that is considered in the report is from 2016 to 2021. The base year is considered as 2021. The forecast years are 2021 to 2027.

Heavy-Duty Tires Market Forecast provides sizing and growth opportunities for the period 2021-2027. Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers in the market.

List Of Best KEY PLAYERS in Heavy-Duty Tires Market Report are:-

Bridgestone

Michelin

Goodyear

Continental

Zhongce Rubber

Apollo

Chem China

Double Coin Holdings

Guizhou Tire

Titan

Prinx Chengshan

Trelleborg

Pirelli

Yokohama Tire

BKT

Linglong Tire

Xugong Tyres

Triangle

Hawk International Rubber

Nokian

Shandong Taishan Tyre

Carlisle

Shandong Yinbao

Sumitomo

Doublestar

Fujian Haian Rubber

JK Tyre

Specialty Tires

Techking Tires

About Heavy-Duty Tires Market:

Heavy-duty tire is tire sepcially used for heavy-duty vehicles.The global heavy duty tires market is relatively concentrated as the manufacturing technology of heavy duty tires is relatively higher than some light tires. Some enterprises are well-known for the wonderful performance of their heavy duty tires and related services. The global leading players Michelin, Bridgestone and Goodyear are remarkable in the global heavy duty tires industry because of their market share and technology status of heavy duty tires.The consumption volume of heavy duty tires is related to downstream industries and global economy. There are many manufactures in this field. The global consumption volume of heavy duty tires will increase from 175 million units in 2016 to 180 million units in 2022, with an annual growth rate of 0.49%The largest Market of heavy duty tires is Asia-Pacific, with market share of about 51.05% in 2016, followed by Europe and North America, with market share of 17.90% and 15.36% .Recent years, the developing countries such as China, India and Brazil are playing more and more important roles in the market and investors should pay more attention to these regionsThe Heavy-Duty Tires market is mainly divided into heavy-duty trucks, OTR tires and agricultural tires. The heavy duty tires are the largest market due to the large production of heavy-duty trucks. In 2016, the revenue market share of heavy-duty trucks, OTR tires and agricultural tires are 72.52%, 17.74% and 9.74%.Despite the presence of competition and brand effect problems, due to the awareness of end-users and their demand for high end products, investors are still optimistic about this area. There will be more new investors entering into this industry in the future. The manufacturers who want to occupy the market must depend on market mechanism reform, core technology improvement, manufacturing equipment innovation, and brand establishment.Market Analysis and Insights: Global Heavy-Duty Tires MarketThe global Heavy-Duty Tires market was valued at USD 34520 million in 2019 and it is expected to reach USD 28030 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of -2.9% during 2021-2026.Global Heavy-Duty Tires

Heavy-Duty Tires Market By Type:

Rim Diameter ≤29 inch

29 inch＜Rim Diameter≤39 inch

39 inch＜Rim Diameter≤49 inch

Rim Diameter ＞49 inch

Heavy-Duty Tires Market By Application:

Heavy Duty Truck Tires

OTR Tires

Agricultural Tires

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Heavy-Duty Tires in these regions, from 2015 to 2027, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Heavy-Duty Tires market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2016 to 2018, and forecast to 2027.

To understand the structure of Heavy-Duty Tires market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Heavy-Duty Tires manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Heavy-Duty Tires with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Heavy-Duty Tires submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Stakeholders

Raw material suppliers

Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO

Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions

Importers and exporters

Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms

Trade associations and industry bodies

End-use industries

