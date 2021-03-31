Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market Size 2027 – Global Industry Sales, Revenue, Price trends and more

The biopharmaceuticals contract manufacturing market was valued at US$ 13,727.13 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2020 to 2027 to reach US$ 25,497.26 million by 2027.

The global biopharmaceuticals contract manufacturing market, based on the product, is segmented into biologics and biosimilars.The biologicssegment held the largest share of the market in 2019. Whereas, the biosimilar segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period owing to increasing demand of biologics, increasing research activities in niche markets and growing biologics pipeline. Moreover, many big pharmaceutical companies prefer contract manufacturers to scale up their production and manage operating expenses.

The biopharmaceuticals contract manufacturing market is expected to grow, owing to the increasing outsourcing by pharmaceutical companies, growing biologics pipeline and growth in emerging markets. However, increasing competition among contract manufacturers is expected to restraint the growth of the market during the forecast years.

Leading companies operating in the biopharmaceuticals contract manufacturing marketare Lonza Group AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Inno Biologics Ventures Sdn Bhd,Thermo Fisher Scientific, AbbVie Inc., and WuXi Biologics, General Electric, Samsung Biologics, Merck KGaA, Ajinomoto Co., Inc. among others.

Global Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market – By Product

Biologics Monoclonal Antibodies Recombinant Proteins Vaccines Others

Biosimilars

Global Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market – By Service

Development Process

Final Dosage Operation

Analytical and Quality Control

Final Packaging

Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market– By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy UK Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India South Korea Japan Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East and Africa

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Company Profiles

Lonza Group AG

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Inno Biologics Ventures Sdn Bhd

Thermo Fisher Scientific

AbbVie Inc.

WuXi Biologics

General Electric

Samsung Biologics

Merck KGaA

Ajinomoto Co., Inc

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing from 2020 – 2027 illustrating the progression of the market.

Forecast and analysis of Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2020 – 2027

Forecast and analysis of Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America

WHAT’S INCLUDED:

Market Dynamics

Competitive Analysis

Market Trends And Market Outlook

Market Share And Market Size

Opportunities And Customer Analysis

Product Pricing Research

Key Highlights of the Table of Contents:

Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market Study Coverage :It includes key market segments, key manufacturers covered, the scope of products offered in the years considered, global Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market and study objectives. Additionally, it touches the segmentation study provided in the report on the basis of the type of product and applications. Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market Executive summary : This section emphasizes the key studies, market growth rate, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues in addition to the macroscopic indicators. Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market Production by Region : The report delivers data related to import and export, revenue, production, and key players of all regional markets studied are covered in this section. Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market Profile of Manufacturers : Analysis of each market player profiled is detailed in this section. This segment also provides SWOT analysis, products, production, value, capacity, and other vital factors of the individual player.

