Antiviral Drug Resistance Market Overview by Increasing Demands and Sales 2021 to 2027
Summary
The antiviral drug resistance market expected to be US$ 2,572.26 Mn in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to reach US$ 4,573.24 Mn by 2027.
Global antiviral drug resistance market, based on the end user, was segmented as, hospitals & clinics, pathology or diagnostic laboratories and research institutes. In 2018, hospitals & clinics held the largest share of the market, by end user. In addition, the segment is also anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The availability of better healthcare facilities as well as ensured professional medical assistance are anticipated to lead to the growth of the segment during the forecast period.
The market for antiviral drug resistance is expected to grow, owing to factors such as rise in the incidences of hepatitis diseases and increasing prevalence of HIV/AIDS. In addition, increasing healthcare expenditures in emerging markets is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.
The major players operating in the antiviral drug resistance market include, Danaher, Abbott, BD, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Trinity Biotech, Seimens AG, bioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc, AccuBioTech Co., Ltd., and ACON Laboratories, Inc.. The market has witnessed various organic as well as inorganic developments during recent years in the antiviral drug resistance market. During July 2019, Roche expanded its Global Access Program beyond HIV, to include Mycobacterium tuberculosis (MTB), Hepatitis B and C (HBV and HCV), and Human Papillomavirus (HPV) for low and middle income country programs. These strategies are anticipated to drive growth of the company during the forecast period.
By Product
- Kits and Reagents
- Instruments
By Disease Indication
- Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV)
- Hepatitis
- Cytomegalovirus (CMV)
By Disease Technologies
- Immunodiagnostics
- Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
- Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)
- Other Technologies
By End User
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Pathology or Diagnostic Laboratories
- Research Institutes
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- UK
- Spain
- Italy
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- UAE
- South and Central America
- Brazil
- Argentina
Company Profiles
- AccuBioTech Co., Ltd.
- ACON Laboratories, Inc.
- Siemens AG
- bioMérieux SA
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Danaher
- Abbott
- BD
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Trinity Biotech
What the report features:-
- Global analysis of Antiviral Drug Resistance from 2020 – 2027 illustrating the progression of the market.
- Forecast and analysis of Antiviral Drug Resistance by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2020 – 2027
- Forecast and analysis of Antiviral Drug Resistance in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America
WHAT’S INCLUDED:
- Market Dynamics
- Competitive Analysis
- Market Trends And Market Outlook
- Market Share And Market Size
- Opportunities And Customer Analysis
- Product Pricing Research
Key Highlights of the Table of Contents:
- Antiviral Drug Resistance Market Study Coverage:It includes key market segments, key manufacturers covered, the scope of products offered in the years considered, global Antiviral Drug Resistance Market and study objectives. Additionally, it touches the segmentation study provided in the report on the basis of the type of product and applications.
- Antiviral Drug Resistance Market Executive summary: This section emphasizes the key studies, market growth rate, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues in addition to the macroscopic indicators.
- Antiviral Drug Resistance Market Production by Region: The report delivers data related to import and export, revenue, production, and key players of all regional markets studied are covered in this section.
- Antiviral Drug Resistance Market Profile of Manufacturers: Analysis of each market player profiled is detailed in this section. This segment also provides SWOT analysis, products, production, value, capacity, and other vital factors of the individual player.
