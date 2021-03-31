Saw Wire Market Top countries data 2021 Industry Share, Size, Revenue, Latest Trends, Business Boosting Strategies, CAGR Status, Growth Opportunities and Forecast By 360 Market Updates
“Global Saw Wire Market size”2021 has covered and analyzed the potential of Worldwide Saw Wire Industry and provides statistics and information on market dynamics, growth factors, key challenges, major drivers & restraints, opportunities and forecast. This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Saw Wire market 2021 by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the Saw Wire industry.”
Saw wire is slicing wire to slice the wafer from Ingot using wire saw machine. Saw wire is used to cut a wide variety of products, such as silicon, germanium, gallium aresenide, quartz, indium phosphide, to name only a few.
, A diamond saw wire is a cutting tool with diamond grains firmly fixed to a fine wire. It is used to slice various materials into wafer form, such as silicon for solar batteries, sapphire etc.
, In this report, the statistics is mainly focus on the diamond saw wire.
, According to the statistics, saw wire industry concentration is relatively high. The top five manufacturers were counted for about 38% production market share in 2017. In this report, we list the top 17 enterprises including Asahi Diamond, Nakamura Choukou, Diamond Pauber, SCHMID, Metron, DIAT New Material, Noritake, Nanjing Sanchao, A.L.M.T.
Sino-Crystal Diamond, Henan Yicheng, Zhejiang Ruiyi, Tony Tech, READ, ILJIN Diamond, MDWEC and etc.
In this report, the statistics mainly focus on two kinds of diamond saw wire such as electroplated type and resin type. Additionally, electroplated type is the major product which dominant market with 53% production market share in 2017.
By application, saw wire market is segmented into silicon slicing and sapphire slicing etc. segments. The silicon slicing sector dominated the market during 2017 with a market share of 86%. This research report predicts this segment to grow at a CAGR of around 21% during the forecast period. The use of photovoltaic energy is increasing, as humanity becomes more and more aware of the scarcity of natural resources. Especially, the leaders of developing countries realized that the use of photovoltaic energy supports their race towards improving the standard of living. Another downstream major field- sapphire slicing- take account for about 6% in 2017.
The Saw Wire market was valued at 730 Million USD in 2018 and is projected to reach 1560 Million USD by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Saw Wire.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What will the market growth rate of the Saw Wire market?
- What are the key factors motivating the Global Saw Wire market?
- Who are the key companies in the Saw Wire market space?
- What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Saw Wire market?
- What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of the Saw Wire market?
- Who are the distributors, traders, and dealers of the Saw Wire market?
- What are the Saw Wire market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Saw Wire industries?
- What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of the Saw Wire market?
- What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Saw Wire industries?
Key Benefits
- Major countries in each region are mapped according to individual market revenue.
- A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.
- The report includes an in-depth analysis of current research and clinical developments within the market.
- Key players and their key developments in recent years are listed.
