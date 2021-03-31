Saw Wire Market Top countries data 2021 Industry Share, Size, Revenue, Latest Trends, Business Boosting Strategies, CAGR Status, Growth Opportunities and Forecast By 360 Market Updates

“Global Saw Wire Market size”2021 has covered and analyzed the potential of Worldwide Saw Wire Industry and provides statistics and information on market dynamics, growth factors, key challenges, major drivers & restraints, opportunities and forecast. This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Saw Wire market 2021 by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Saw wire is slicing wire to slice the wafer from Ingot using wire saw machine. Saw wire is used to cut a wide variety of products, such as silicon, germanium, gallium aresenide, quartz, indium phosphide, to name only a few.

, A diamond saw wire is a cutting tool with diamond grains firmly fixed to a fine wire. It is used to slice various materials into wafer form, such as silicon for solar batteries, sapphire etc.

, In this report, the statistics is mainly focus on the diamond saw wire.

, According to the statistics, saw wire industry concentration is relatively high. The top five manufacturers were counted for about 38% production market share in 2017. In this report, we list the top 17 enterprises including Asahi Diamond, Nakamura Choukou, Diamond Pauber, SCHMID, Metron, DIAT New Material, Noritake, Nanjing Sanchao, A.L.M.T.

Sino-Crystal Diamond, Henan Yicheng, Zhejiang Ruiyi, Tony Tech, READ, ILJIN Diamond, MDWEC and etc.

In this report, the statistics mainly focus on two kinds of diamond saw wire such as electroplated type and resin type. Additionally, electroplated type is the major product which dominant market with 53% production market share in 2017.

By application, saw wire market is segmented into silicon slicing and sapphire slicing etc. segments. The silicon slicing sector dominated the market during 2017 with a market share of 86%. This research report predicts this segment to grow at a CAGR of around 21% during the forecast period. The use of photovoltaic energy is increasing, as humanity becomes more and more aware of the scarcity of natural resources. Especially, the leaders of developing countries realized that the use of photovoltaic energy supports their race towards improving the standard of living. Another downstream major field- sapphire slicing- take account for about 6% in 2017.

The Saw Wire market was valued at 730 Million USD in 2018 and is projected to reach 1560 Million USD by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Saw Wire.

Asahi Diamond

Meyer Burger

Nakamura Choukou

Diamond Pauber

SCHMID

Metron

DIAT New Material

Noritake

Nanjing Sanchao

A.L.M.T.

Sino-Crystal Diamond

Henan Yicheng

Zhejiang Ruiyi

Tony Tech

READ

ILJIN Diamond

On the basis of Product Type, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into: –

Electroplated Wire

The Saw Wire Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts. For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Saw Wire market for each application, including: –

Silicon Slicing

Sapphire Slicing