Double Block and Bleed Valves Market Top countries data 2021 Industry Size, Future Trends, Growth Key Factors, Demand, Business Share, Sales & Income, Manufacture Players, Application, Scope, and Opportunities Analysis by Outlook By 360 Market Updates

Double block and bleed valves are used to achieve positive isolation when performing maintenance activities in a live process plant. Typically two block valves and a bleed valve are manufactured as a single assembly and this double block and bleed valve manifold can be readily installed for isolation purpose. Double block and bleed valves are usually used for critical process service, such as high pressure system or toxic, hydrocarbon or hazardous process fluids. For non-critical service, single block and bleed valve assemblies must be used.

The market is driven by various end-user industries, such as oil & gas, chemical industry, power industry and so on. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, such as BRICS, the developed areas’ company prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years.

, The industry is relatively fragmented with players such as Cameron, CIRCOR, Bonney Forge, AS-Schneider, Oliver Valves, Valbart (Flowserve), L&T Valves, Parker Hannifin, Swagelok, Hy-Lok, DK-Lok, Haskel, Alco Valves (Graco), Sabre Group, Western Valve, PBM Valve, Control Seal, Colson and so on.

, Today’s industry pays close attention to the process of selecting valves. Wrong selection can result in lost production time, high maintenance costs and, in some cases, environmental pollution. In many cases, the industry requires double tight shut-off valves with upstream and downstream sealing.

, The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

, The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.

, Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions’ unfair methods of competition.

, Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

, The Double Block and Bleed Valves market was valued at 390 Million USD in 2018 and is projected to reach 490 Million USD by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Double Block and Bleed Valves.

