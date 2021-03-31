Case Packers Market Top countries data 2021 Industry Size, Share, Business Growth, Revenue, Trends, Market Demand Penetration and Forecast to By 360 Market Updates

“Global Case Packers Market size”2021 has covered and analyzed the potential of Worldwide Case Packers Industry and provides statistics and information on market dynamics, growth factors, key challenges, major drivers & restraints, opportunities and forecast. This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Case Packers market 2021 by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Case packers are machines used for a wide variety of packaging applications to fill cases with products. Various products in different sizes and shapes need to be packaged in larger quantities for easier and more efficient shipping to their destination. The packaging equipment can speed up the entire process of packing up cases with the products so that you can get them out of the warehouse at a much faster rate.

Currently, some companies sell case packer. The main market players are Massman LLC,, Hartness International, Brenton, Bosch, Marchesini Group, Langen Group etc. The global production of case packer increased from 9498 Units in 2011 to 10329 Units in 2015. And it will still increase for a long time.

, Case packer is widely used in many industry including food & beverage, chemical, pharmaceutical, consumer products and other industry. Survey results showed that 39.21% of the case packer market is for food & beverage, 32.78% is for Chemical and 17.35% for consumer products in 2015.

, EU, US and China are the main production and consumption region of case packer, and their products usually has better quality.

, The revenue of case packer will still increase for next five years.

, The Case Packers market was valued at 2950 Million USD in 2018 and is projected to reach 4920 Million USD by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Case Packers.

Massman LLC

Hartness International

Brenton

Bosch

Marchesini Group

Langen Group

U-PACK

ADCO Manufacturing

YOUNGSUN

K N Packaging Solutions

Hamrick

ECONOCORP

CPS

BluePrint Automation (BPA)

Schneider

Conventional case packers

Food & Beverage

Chemical

Pharmaceutical

Consumer product