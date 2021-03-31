Sutures Needle Market Top countries data 2021 Boosting the Growth Worldwide:Market Key Dynamics, Recent and Future Demand, Trends, Share Valuation Industry Size and Foreseen Research Report By 360 Market Updates

The Sutures Needle report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies. 360 Market Updates adds Global Sutures Needle Market 2021 report that offers an exhaustive coverage of the industry with brief analysis, data charts, figures, statistics that help take business decisions, company profiles and more.

Sutures Needles are necessary for the placement of sutures in tissues; therefore, they must be designed to carry suture material through tissues with minimal.

The global average price of Sutures Needle is in the decreasing trend, from 716 USD/K Unit in 2012 to 727 USD/K Unit in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years.

, The classification of Sutures Needle includes Corner Needle, Shovel Needle, Straight Needle, Round Needle and others, and the proportion of Round Needle in 2017 is about 38%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2017.

, Sutures Needle is widely used in hospitals, clinics and ASCs. The most proportion of Sutures Needle is used in clinics, and the proportion in 2017 is 42%.

, North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 34% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 26%.

, Market competition is not intense. Johnson & Johnson, Covidien (Medtronic), B.Braun, Teleflex, Hu-Friedy, etc. are the leaders of the industry, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

, The Global Sutures Needle market is valued at 1230 million USD in 2018 and will reach 1710 million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of The Sutures Needle market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Johnson & Johnson

Covidien (Medtronic)

B.Braun

Teleflex

Hu-Friedy

Peters Surgical

Shanghai Jinhuan

Aurolab

WEIHAI WEGO

FSSB

Kono Seisakusho

DemeTech

Dolphin (Futura Surgicare)

Gore Medical

Corner Needle

Shovel Needle

Straight Needle

Round Needle

Hospital

Clinic