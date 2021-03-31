Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market Top countries data 2021 | Worldwide Overview By Industry Size, Market Share, Future Trends, Growth Factors and Leading Players Research Report Analysis By 360 Market Updates

Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market 2021 Industry Report analyzed in detail with all the vital data to frame tactical business judgments and propose strategic growth plans. This report offers a comprehensive insight into the development policies and plans in addition to manufacturing processes and cost structures.

Oncolytic Virus Therapy is an exciting, increasingly recognized discipline in cancer research. Although the connection between viruses and cancer regression was recognized in the early 20th century, it wasn’t until the recent development of advanced genetic engineering techniques that true progress has been made using virotherapy to attack and destroy cancer cells. Today, researchers can modify existing viruses to create new oncolytic viruses that are less susceptible to immune suppression while more specifically targeting particular classes of cancer cells. Additionally, these modified oncolytic viruses can be adapted to insert and express cancer-suppressing genes and diagnostic proteins.

The application of oncolytic virus therapy includes melanoma, prostate cancer, breast cancer, ovarian cancer and others, and the proportion of R&D Investment for melanoma in 2017 is about 34%.

Market competition is intense. Amgen, Oncolytics Biotech, Viralytics, Transgene SA are the leading developers in the industry; with high investment in research marketing and they will monopoly position in the industry.

In 2018, The Global Oncolytic Virus Therapy market size was 2 million USD and it is expected to reach 14 million USD by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 24.9% during 2019-2025.

Amgen

Oncolytics Biotech

Viralytics

Transgene SA

Oncolys BioPharma

Targovax

PsiOxus Therapeutics

SillaJen Biotherapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics

Lokon Pharma

Genelux Corporation

Vyriad

TILT Biotherapeutics

On the basis of Product Type, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into:

HSV-based Oncolytic Viruses

Adenoviruses-based Oncolytic Viruses

Vaccinia Virus-based Oncolytic Viruses

Vesicular Stomatitis Virus-based Oncolytic Viruses

The Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts.

For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Oncolytic Virus Therapy market for each application, including:

Melanoma

Prostate Cancer

Breast Cancer

Ovarian Cancer