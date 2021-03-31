Digital Radiography Market Top countries data 2021 Industry Share, Size, Revenue, Latest Trends, Business Boosting Strategies, CAGR Status, Growth Opportunities and Forecast By 360 Market Updates

“Global Digital Radiography Market size”2021 has covered and analyzed the potential of Worldwide Digital Radiography Industry and provides statistics and information on market dynamics, growth factors, key challenges, major drivers & restraints, opportunities and forecast. This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Digital Radiography market 2021 by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the Digital Radiography industry.”

Global " Digital Radiography Market " Report 2021

Digital Radiography Market size by players, locales, item types and end ventures, history information 2021, and gauge information 2025. Also, the report gives a total market diagram, a rundown of top produces, the extent of the report, key market patterns of the Digital Radiography market, and primary viewpoint about the report-for what reason would it be a good idea for you to purchase this report? So don’t miss it.

Digital Radiography is the electronic capture of an X-ray exposure. The exposure is captured in a device that converts the X-rays to a digital signal, which is then represented on a viewing monitor for diagnosis. An image from a Digital X-ray System that appears on a viewing monitor may have come from one of two technologies, namely Computed Radiography (CR) and Direct Digital Radiography (DR/ DDR).

The Digital Radiography consumption volume was 21349 Units in 2016 and is expected to reach 23241Units in 2017 and 34944 Units in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 8.49% from 2017 to 2022. Since 2016, China has been the largest consumption market of digital X-ray system, with shipments of about 5 thousand units. North America and Europe are still the most important market of digital x-ray system, but the consumption growth rate in Asia-Pacific and other emerging market is forecasted to be higher in the following years.

, Currently, there is still great market potential for digital x-ray system, as the penetration rate of digital x-ray system is still not that high, especially in developing countries such as China, India, Brazil and etc. But it is forecasted that the growth rate of digital x-ray system may not keep not fast in the following years, after the penetration rate of digital x-ray system get reasonable level; what can not be ignored is that conventional x-ray system will disappear, conventional x-ray system still has a lot of advantages.

, The manufactures of Digital Radiography are concentrated in Japan and North America. Europe is still the largest production area in the world, which occupied about 26% in 2016. The following areas are North America. As the design and manufacturing technology of digital x-ray system is quickly getting more and more mature, the manufacturers in developing countries, especially China, is actively competing in the market with low-cost products. And the price of digital x-ray system is reducing year by year, which is also a market driving factor.

, Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the increasing demand of leading-edge, effective products and the development of downstream industry area, investors are still optimistic about this area, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep increasing, as well as the consumption value.

, , The Global Digital Radiography market is valued at 2990 million USD in 2018 and will reach 4490 million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of The Digital Radiography market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Agfa HealthCare

Fujifilm

Angell Technology

Carestream Health

Wandong Medical

Hitachi

Mindray

Land Wind

Toshiba

Konica Minolta

DEXIS

Shimadzu

Source-Ray

On the basis of Product Type, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into:

CR Tech Digital X-Ray System

CR Tech Digital X-Ray System

DR Tech Digital X-Ray System

For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Digital Radiography market for each application, including:

Dental

Orthopedics

General Surgery

Veterinarian