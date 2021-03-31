Heavy Rail Market Top countries data 2021 Industry Overview, Key Players Analysis, Emerging Opportunities, Comprehensive Research Study, Competitive Landscape and Potential of Industry from 2021-2025 By 360 Market Updates

A collective analysis on ‘Heavy Rail market’ by 360 Market Updates, offers an exhaustive study based on current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue are in the research to develop an ensemble prediction. In addition, this research offers a detailed competitive analysis focusing on business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by market majors.This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Heavy Rail market 2021 by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This report studies The Heavy Rail market. Rail is the most important component of rail track system. The train will run on the parallel rails, carrying passengers and freight. Fixed on the sleepers, rails pass the load of trains to sleepers.

, Rails generally described and specified by their weight per unit length. The minimum weight per meter of rail required depends on the maximum axle load of the trains that will run on the track. Generally, the heavier the rails and the rest of the track work, the heavier and faster the trains these tracks can carry.

, Rails represent a substantial fraction of the cost of a railway line. Only a small number of rail sizes are made by steelworks at one time, so a railway must choose the nearest suitable size.

, Heavy Rail is defined as the Rail weight is higher than 30 Kg/m.

, The global average price of Heavy Rail is in the decreasing trend, from 825 USD/MT in 2012 to 679 USD/MT in 2017. In fact, the price was rising since 2016 as the price of steel. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Heavy Rail includes 30-40 Kg/m Rail, 40-50 Kg/m Rail, 50-60 Kg/m Rail and Above 60 Kg/m Rail. The proportion of 30-40 Kg/m Rail in 2017 is about 30.82%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2017.

China is the largest supplier of Heavy Rail, with a production market share nearly 35.98% in 2017. Europe is the second largest supplier of Heavy Rail, enjoying production market share nearly 28.28% in 2017.

The Heavy Rail market was valued at 6420 Million USD in 2018 and is projected to reach 10300 Million USD by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Heavy Rail.

Ansteel

EVRAZ

BaoTou Steel

ArcelorMittal

Tata Steel

SAIL

Wuhan Iron and Steel

NSSMC

Voestalpine

JSPL

Mechel

ThyssenKrupp

JFE Steel

OneSteel

Hesteel Group

Getzner Werkstoffe

Atlantic Track

Harmer Steel

On the basis of Product Type, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into: –

30-40 Kg/m Rail

40-50 Kg/m Rail

50-60 Kg/m Rail

Above 60 Kg/m Rail

For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Heavy Rail market for each application, including: –

Railway Transit