Industrial Metal Detector Market Top countries data 2021 Industry Size, Future Trends, Growth Key Factors, Demand, Business Share, Sales & Income, Manufacture Players, Application, Scope, and Opportunities Analysis by Outlook By 360 Market Updates

Industrial metal detectors indicate the presence of metal in nonconductive materials such as textiles, rubber, oils or liquids, plastics, powders, wood products, ceramics and glasses, and concrete. They are used to determine cleanliness or verify the absence of tramp metal in continuous or bulk products, as well as recycled materials. Applications include the detection of metal chips in pharmaceutical powders or preparations, nails or staples in wood, metal caps in crushed glass, and needles in fabric sheets. Industrial metal detectors are also used to verify the presence and location of metal such as buried electrical lines, piping behind walls, or reinforcing metal rebar in concrete. Airport metal detectors are used to detect guns, knives, bombs, and other weapons. Industrial metal detectors for security applications can also be used to detect metallic items that an individual is trying to smuggle into or out of a secure facility.

For industry structure analysis, the industrial metal detector industry is concentrate. The top five producers account for about 55% of the revenue market in 2016. Regionally, North America is been the biggest revenue area of industrial metal detector, with sales revenue share of 32.43% in 2016.

Asia-Pacific occupied 30.79% of the sales market in 2016. It is followed by North America and Europe, which respectively have around 28.62% and 26.34% of the global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of sales.

The Industrial Metal Detector market was valued at 680 Million USD in 2018 and is projected to reach 840 Million USD by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Industrial Metal Detector.

Mettler-Toledo

Eriez

CEIA

Loma Systems

Anritsu

Sesotec

Metal Detection

Nissin Electronics

Thermo Fisher

Mesutronic

Fortress Technology

Nikka Densok

Cassel Messtechnik

VinSyst

Foremost

COSO

Ketan

On the basis of Product Type, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into: –

Rectangular Aperture Metal Detectors

Gravity Fall Metal Detectors

Pipeline Liquid

Paste and Slurry Metal Detectors

The Industrial Metal Detector Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts. For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Industrial Metal Detector market for each application, including: –

Pharmaceutical Industry

Textiles Industry

Mining and Plastic Industry