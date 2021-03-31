Power Rental Market Drives, Emerging Trends, Key Value And Forecast 2029

Power Rental Market: Overview

The power rental market may gain substantial growth prospects across the assessment period of 2019-2029 on the back of factors like the escalating need for uninterrupted electrification, extensive demand for continuous power supply across industries like oil and gas, and mining industries, and the frequent need for power supply in remote areas.

Renting power equipment is better than purchasing one for short-term uses. It saves money and enables specialty performance. It also eliminates the responsibility of maintenance, service, and testing. These aspects may bring promising growth opportunities for the power rental market during the assessment period of 2019-2029.

The utilization of power rental services across end-uses such as data center, telecom, electric utilities, manufacturing, offshore, hospitals, shipping, and military will invite promising growth prospects for the power rental market. Based on rental type, the power rental market can be segmented into retail rental and project rental. On the basis of equipment, the power rental market can be classified into load banks, transformers, clamps, wires, temporary power plants, and generators.

This report has considerable information on many factors etched with the growth of the power rental market. Vital points such as emerging trends, partnerships, collaborations, and the geographical landscape associated with the power rental market have been studied and included in the report. The stakeholders and CXOs can gain intensive information from this report. This report also has expansive information about the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic effect on the power rental market.

Power Rental Market: Competitive Prospects

The power rental market has numerous players but a few key players acquire the majority growth share. The players in the power rental market are always in the pursuit of enhancing their revenues by introducing attractive rental schemes that resonate with the end-users.

Activities like mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures help the players to increase the dominance across the power rental market. This aspect eventually helps in increasing the growth rate of the power rental market.

The players invest heftily in advertising initiatives to promote their services. A sizeable social media presence also attracts considerable attention of the consumers. Crafting a great advertising strategy helps the players in the power rental market to garner expansive growth prospects.

Some well-entrenched players in the power rental market are Bredenoord, Aggreko, Herc Rental, Atlas Copco, Caterpillar, Kohler, Wacker Neuson, Ashtead Group, SoEnergy, Allmand Brothers, and Multiquip.

Power Rental Market: Key Trends

The escalating requirement for rental equipment that can tackle the problems associated with power outages, voltage sags, and swells may invite profitable growth opportunities for the power rental market. Cost-effectiveness is also an important factor that helps in increasing the growth rate of the power rental market.

Furthermore, these rental units can be set up without any additional infrastructure and can be discontinued after its use. Longer life, high energy density of fuel, and easy availability are some of the important aspects that invite extensive growth prospects for the power rental market.

The installation of utility-scale power generation plants on a rental basis in some parts of the country may bring substantial growth for the power rental market.

Power Rental Market: Regional Perspective

North America may harness substantial growth for the power rental market during the tenure of 2019-2029. Escalating investments in the construction and oil and gas sectors may invite great growth prospects for the power rental market. Furthermore, the rising usage of diesel-powered generators in the region may also help in escalating the growth opportunities.

