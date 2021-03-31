Patient Monitoring Devices Market Overview, Shares, Growing Demand, Market Size, Growth, Production, Types, Applications and Forecast Report 2027

The Global Patient Monitoring Devices market is set to gain momentum from the increasing need to monitor the functional signs of patients to diagnose various problems.Fortune Business Insights™ provided this information in an upcoming report, titled, “Patient Monitoring Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Cardiac Monitoring Devices, Neuromonitoring Devices, Respiratory Monitoring Devices, Multi-Parameter Monitoring Devices, Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices, Temperature Monitoring Devices, Weight Monitoring Devices) By End-Users/ Applications (Hospitals,ASCs,Clinics,Home,Others)and Regional Forecast 2020-2027.” The report further mentions that patient monitoring devices are used to monitor respiration rate, blood pressure, urine output, pulse, temperature, discomfort, level of consciousness, and oxygen permeation.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has brought the world to a complete halt. The government bodies of variousnations have deployed social distancing and lockdown measures to prevent transmission. Hence, multiplecompanies have shut down their manufacturing processes and are focusing on making personal protective equipment (PPE) and hand sanitizers. We are offering accurate research reports to help you better understand the current situation of the market.

Request a sample copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/patient-monitoring-devices-market-103484

How Did We Develop This Report?

We have conducted extensive primary and secondary research to gather information about various aspects of this report. Our special interviews with end-user respondents and supply side respondents helped in gaining insights into the average pricing,per capita consumption trend,average spending on products,growth rate,market size, and dynamics. We have also taken information from reputed industry journals, articles, and press releases of organizationsoperating in the field of patient monitoring devices.

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Consumption of Junk Food to Propel Growth

Rising disposable incomes andincreasing cases of cancer and cardiac diseases are expected to boost the patient monitoring devices market growth in the near future. The World Health Organization (WHO), for instance, declared that cardiovascular disease is one of the major causes of deaths worldwide. Hence, patient monitoring devices are showcasing high popularity because of the growing need to monitor a patient’s vitals and other signs.

Furthermore, the rising consumption of junk food items, transformations of lifestyles, and lack of physical exercisesare set to also accelerate growth as these factors often result in the occurrence of serious health conditions. Numerous manufacturers are striving to develop digital technologies to attract more customers. However, patient monitoring devices are very expensive. It may obstruct their demand in developing nations.

Regional Insights-

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disorders to Drive Growth in North America

North America is set to lead throughout the forthcoming years by generating the largest patient monitoring devices market share. This growth is attributable to the rising focus of manufacturers operating in the region on the launch of novel products. Besides, the beneficial health-related policies, increasing healthcare expenditure, surging consumption of unhealthy diets, and rising prevalence of chronic diseases would aid growth in this region.

Europe, on the other hand, is set to retain its second position backed by the need to compulsorily own medical savings accounts and the presence of novel health insurance schemes. Asia Pacific is expected to grow astonishingly stoked by the increasing cases of diabetes and heart diseases. Also, the rising entry of several start-up companies in the region is set to propel growth.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Mergers &Collaborations to Gain a Competitive Edge

The global market for patient monitoring devices houses a large number of enterprises that are mainly aiming to engage in mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships with other players to broaden their existing product portfolios. Below are the two latest industry developments:

December 2020 : Royal Phillips and BioTelemetry, Inc.entered into a merger agreement. It will enable Phillips to acquire the latter’s issued shares. At the same time, the company will be able to transform its delivery of care with integrated solutions. Phillip’s cardiac care portfolio will be robust owing to this acquisition.

: Royal Phillips and BioTelemetry, Inc.entered into a merger agreement. It will enable Phillips to acquire the latter’s issued shares. At the same time, the company will be able to transform its delivery of care with integrated solutions. Phillip’s cardiac care portfolio will be robust owing to this acquisition. December 2020:Doccla joined hands with Luton Children and Adults Community Health Services to offer remote patient monitoring service, such as wearable technology.Each patient’s device will regularlysend automated readings and alerts of routine measurements via Docclato doctors of Luton in the U.K.

A list of some of the most reputed patient monitoring devices manufacturers in the market:

Abbott

Medtronic

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

Omron Healthcare, Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Biotronik, Inc.

Masimo

NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Other prominent companies

For any enquiries before buying, please click here:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/patient-monitoring-devices-market-103484

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

Author’s Bio –

Name: Reeti Banerjee

Reeti Banerjee is currently working as a content writer in a prominent market research firm named Fortune Business Insights™. She specializes in writing articles, press releases, blogs, and news reports. She believes in maintaining simplicity throughout her content to provide the clients with a seamless reading experience.