Cell Expansion Technologies Market 2021-28 Swelling Growth in Healthcare with  Miltenyi Biotec, Betcon, Dickinson and Company, Terumo Bct Inc., Sartorius AG

A vaccine is normally made from a disease-causing microorganism that has been weakened or destroyed. Vaccines are biological preparations that boost immunity to a specific disease. They’re usually made from living organisms. Vaccines that cure diseases are known as therapeutic vaccines, and vaccines that prevent disease are known as prophylactic vaccines. With the increase in prevalence of several infectious and non-infectious diseases, as well as technological advancements the cell expansion technologies market is growing. In addition, the market is projected to expand due to a large number of vaccination programs supported by government and non-government institutes, and a rise in demand for combined vaccines.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

GE Healthcare

Corning Inc.

STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

Merck KGaA

Miltenyi Biotec

Betcon

Dickinson and Company

Terumo Bct Inc.

Sartorius AG

The cell expansion technologies market is segmented on the basis of product, type, application, and end use. On the basis of product, the market is categorized as consumables, culture flasks and accessories, and instruments. The consumables segment is further divided into reagents and serum, and others. The culture flasks and accessories segment are further divided into bioreactor accessories, tissue culture flasks, and others. The instruments segment is further divided into automated cell expansion system, cell counters, centrifuges, bioreactors, others. On the basis of type, the market is categorized as mammalian, microbial, and others. The mammalian is further divided into human, and animal. On the basis of application, the market is categorized as biopharmaceuticals, tissue culture and engineering, vaccine production, drug development, gene therapy, cancer research, stem cell research and others. On the basis of end use, the market is categorized as biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, research institutes, cell banks, and others.

