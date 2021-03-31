Medical Scheduling Software Market to 2027 By StormSource, LLC, ByteBloc Software, Daw Systems, Inc., WellSky

The global medical scheduling software market expected to be US$ 267.83 Mn in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to reach US$ 789.56 Mn by 2027.

Europe is the second largest geographic market and is expected to be the second largest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. The region has witnessed several technological advancements in the field of healthcare by the incorporation of digital technology in order to increase the efficiency of healthcare facilities in the region. The growth is driven by the factors such as, adoption of reforms to reduce waiting times, growth of the private healthcare sector as well as increase in the use of information technology in healthcare industry.

Market Insights

Rising Adoption of Patient-Centric Approach by Healthcare Providers

Patient-centric care is defined as healthcare system that establishes partnership among practitioners and patients to ensure the decisions are supportive of the patient’s demands and needs. In recent years, advanced technologies are being utilized through which personalized data and interactions prompted by the patient are able to be managed by the patient as well as the provider. Smartphones are known as significantly important tools that help to change health-related behaviors and to manage hospital schedules by patients and medical staff. These internet-based tools also contribute to make healthcare practices more easy and manageable by, collecting health data or healthcare information and offer services to the patients in terms of providing appropriate guidance regarding the concern physicist and the related details of the time availability and appointment scheduling. Due to the easy access and vast variety of applications, large number of people utilize these tools to eliminate waiting times and get convenient appointments through an accessible way.

MPN Software Systems, Inc.

American Medical Software

TimeTrade

AdvancedMD, Inc.

StormSource, LLC

ByteBloc Software

Daw Systems, Inc.

WellSky

Voicent Communications Inc.

Yocale Network Corporation

Major problems of hospitals often depend on a poor management of patient flow, with common witnessed problems such as clinical mistakes, queues and delays, under- and over-capacity utilization, patient acceptance in inappropriate settings, variability of workload and stress for hospital staff. Thus, moving away of hospitals from self-referential designs to a patient-centric and convenient approach for both the healthcare providers as well as the patients with the help of medical scheduling software is expected to promote the growth of the market over the forecast years.

Highlights the following key factors:

1) Business description-A detailed description of the company’s operations and business divisions.

2) Corporate strategy – Analyst’s summarization of the company’s business strategy.

3) SWOT Analysis-A detailed analysis of the company’s strengths, weakness, opportunities, and threats.

4) Company history – Progression of key events associated with the company.

5) Major products and services-A list of major products, services, and brands of the company.

6) Key competitors – A list of key competitors to the company.

7) Important locations and subsidiaries – A list and contact details of key locations and subsidiaries of the company.

8) Detailed financial ratios for the past five years – The latest financial ratios derived from the annual financial statements published by the company with 7 years history.

