Magnetic Resonance Imaging Equipment Market Segmentation, Size, Analysis, Covid-19 Impact, Insights, Share, Developments, Forecast to 2026

The global magnetic resonance imaging equipment market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Magnetic Resonance Imaging Equipment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Strength (Less than 1.5 T, 1.5 T, and More than 1.5 T), By Application (Musculoskeletal, Neurology, Cardiology, Body Imaging, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Diagnostic Centers), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2027”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other magnetic resonance imaging equipment market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

Fortune Business Insights™ presents a list of all the MRI equipment manufacturers operating in the market. They are as follows:

General Electric Company (GE Healthcare)

Siemens Healthineers AG

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Hitachi, Ltd.

Esaote SpA

Time Medical Holding

Shenzhen Anke Hi-tech Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Basda Medical Apparatus Co., Ltd.

Fonar Corporation

Others

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Cases of Strokes & Cancer to Accelerate Growth

The rising incidence of various forms of cancer is the most crucial driver for the MRI equipment market growth. In 2018, the National Cancer Institute estimated that approximately 1,735,350 new cases of cancer will be diagnosed in the U.S. in that very year. Breast cancer, for instance, is the most prevalent type of cancer across the globe that can be smoothly detected and managed by utilizing MRI equipment. They also help in providing high quality images of areas that are specifically affected by strokes. As of January 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that in the U.S., around 795,000 people suffer from strokes every year. However, many developing nations are opting for refurbished MRI systems rather than purchasing new ones as they involve high cost spending. It may obstruct the market growth.

Regional Analysis for Magnetic Resonance Imaging Equipment Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Magnetic Resonance Imaging Equipment Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Magnetic Resonance Imaging Equipment Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Equipment Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

Foot Orthotic Insoles Market: Global Trends, Demands, Analysis, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026

