Health Insurance Exchange IT Market Report 2021-2027 | Share, Growth, Post COVID-19 Impact analysis By Microsoft, Noridian Healthcare Solutions, Hexaware Technologies

Health Insurance exchange (HIX) is emerging as the de facto acronym across state and federal government stakeholders, and the private sector technology and service providers that are helping states build their exchanges. Health insurance exchange (HIX) is the latest trend in an online market place. Built on more than a decade of experience with the medicare advantage and managed Medicaid industry, Inovalon’s suite of innovative solutions support qualified health plans (QHPs) offering health insurance coverage to individuals and small groups on the health insurance exchange (HIX) marketplace.

The health insurance exchange (HIX) IT market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as, numerous funding sources from federal governments, federal health insurance mandates, federal funding, trend toward defined contribution model is the primary factor which is driving the growth of health insurance exchange (HIX) IT market. Operations and maintenance segment are expected to highly grow during forecast period, therefore it has expected to offer growth opportunities for the players operating in the market.

Global Health Insurance Exchange (HIX) IT market report offers in-depth information about the major market players

CGI Group Inc.

Accenture.

Hcentive, Inc.

MAXIMUS

Xerox Corporation.

Oracle

Infosys Limited

Microsoft

Noridian Healthcare Solutions,

Hexaware Technologies.

The “Global Health insurance exchange IT Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global health insurance exchange IT market with detailed market segmentation by type, Component, phase, end-users, and geography. The global health insurance exchange IT market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global health insurance exchange (HIX) IT market is segmented on the basis of type, component, phase, and end-users. The type segment includes, public exchanges, and private exchanges. The segment of public exchanges is further classified into, state-based exchanges, federally facilitated exchanges (FFE), state partnership model. On the private exchanges basis market is segmented as, multi-carrier exchange, and single-carrier exchanges. Based on component, the market is segmented as, software, hardware, and services. Based on end users, the market is classified as, health plans/payers, government agencies, and third party administrators, brokerage firms, & consultancies.

The health insurance exchange (HIX) IT market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global health insurance exchange (HIX) IT market based on type, component and end-users. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall health insurance exchange (HIX) IT market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The health insurance exchange (HIX) IT market report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Highlights the following key factors:

1) Business description-A detailed description of the company’s operations and business divisions.

2) Corporate strategy – Analyst’s summarization of the company’s business strategy.

3) SWOT Analysis-A detailed analysis of the company’s strengths, weakness, opportunities, and threats.

4) Company history – Progression of key events associated with the company.

5) Major products and services-A list of major products, services, and brands of the company.

6) Key competitors – A list of key competitors to the company.

7) Important locations and subsidiaries – A list and contact details of key locations and subsidiaries of the company.

8) Detailed financial ratios for the past five years – The latest financial ratios derived from the annual financial statements published by the company with 7 years history.

