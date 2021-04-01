Influencer Marketing Platform Market 2021 Global Demand and Emerging Trends by 2027 – HYPR, InfluencerDB, IZEA Worldwide, JuliusWorks, Launchmetrics, Lefty, Mavrck, NeoReach, Traackr, Upfluence

In-depth study of the Global Influencer Marketing Platform Industry that helps to provide answers and relevant questions regarding the Emerging trends and Growth opportunities. It helps identify each of the major growth barriers aside from identifying the trends in the Influencer Marketing Platform market.

Although COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in fewer brand collaborations, digital platforms have gained immense traction. This factor has led to the increase in use of social media platforms during people’s practice of social distancing. With the increasing use of social media, influencers have gained an opportunity to keep their active audience engaged, with their creative and positive content.

In terms of revenue, the global influencer marketing platform market was valued at US$ 148.04 million in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 337.74 million by 2027 with a CAGR growth rate of 13.4% from 2020 to 2027.

The increasing growth and popularity of social media platforms are positively impacting the growth of influencer marketing platform market. The number of active social media user in January 2019 was 3.4 billion, with up to 9% year-on-year growth. The statistics for mobile phone users in 2019 was 5.1 billion, with up to 2% year-on-year growth. Mobile social media users are 3.2 billion, with 42% penetration, up 3% year-on-year growth.

The reports cover key developments in the Influencer Marketing Platform market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Influencer Marketing Platform market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Influencer Marketing Platform market in the global market.

The “Global Influencer Marketing Platform Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Influencer Marketing Platform market with detailed market segmentation by type, vertical, and geography. The global Influencer Marketing Platform market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Influencer Marketing Platform market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Influencers are significantly adopting the trend of influencing their audience by video. Influencers show their audience the latest trends in their niche and typically lead the charge when social network adds a new feature. Influencers are increasingly posting video content across social platforms. Factors such as high engagement rate and more authentication are enabling influencers to adopt video content for marketing. Thus, video content is expected to drive the influencer marketing platform market during the forecast period.

Vendors have a massive opportunity by integrating advanced technology such as big data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) with an influencer marketing platform. Customers have a huge demand for advanced computing technologies. One of the biggest trends to hit Influencer Marketing Platform is the ability to extract valuable information from customer behavior to help business owners to make smarter business decisions.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Influencer Marketing Platform market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Influencer Marketing Platform market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

