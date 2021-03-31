Global Brain Aneurysm Treatment Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast To 2027 – Mizuho Medical Co,Ltd, Penumbra, Inc, Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, KANEKA CORPORATION

The brain aneurysm treatment market was valued at US$ 2,184.15 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2020to 2027 to reach US$ 6,222.47 million by 2027.

Brain aneurysm is a development of bulge in brain vessels. This bulging puts pressure on the nerves or brain tissues. This bulge may rupture or burse and can cause brain hemorrhage, which can cause death of the patient. Certain factors such as genetic conditions, arteriovenous malformations, untreated high blood pressure, and smoking are responsible to cause brain aneurysm. The global brain aneurysm treatment market is driven by factors such as increasing prevalence of brain aneurysm and risk factors associated with it. Additionally, growing research and development activities in the field of brain and neurological disorders is also anticipated to drive the brain aneurysm market growth during the forecast period. However, high cost related with brain aneurysm treatment surgery is projected to obstruct the growth of the brain aneurysm treatment market during the forecast period. The developing healthcare infrastructure and extensively increasing screening tests in Asia Pacific for brain aneurysm are expected to create lucrative opportunity for the growth of the market

The research dives deep into the global share, size, and trends, as well as growth rate of the Brain Aneurysm Treatment market to project its progress during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the past, present, and future trends that are expected to influence Brain Aneurysm Treatment the development rate of the Brain Aneurysm Treatment market. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, and region.

Stryker Corporation MicroPort Scientific Corporation Terumo Corporation Mizuho Medical Co,Ltd Penumbra, Inc Medtronic Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc KANEKA CORPORATION adeor medical AG Evasc Medical Systems Corp

