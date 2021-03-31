Low-calorie Food Market Projected to be Resilient During 2030

Global Low-calorie Food Market: Overview

The global low-calorie food market is anticipated to observe considerable growth over the analysis timeline, from 2020 to 2030. Growth of the market is ascribed to the increasing health awareness amongst consumers worldwide. In addition, increasing issues of cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and obesity have generated increased demand for low-calorie food items. Rapidly changing lifestyles of consumers and continuous urbanization in developing parts of the world, such as Mexico, Brazil, India, and China is anticipated to foster development of the global low-calorie food market in the near future.

Rising disposable income of consumers along with tremendous growth in the retail sector is expected to leave a positive impact on the said market. Advent of different functional food items, cereal bars, convenience food products, and dietary supplements have increased the demand for these food items amongst the urban population. Absence of enough physical activity and busy lifestyle are likely to emerge as contributing factors for the market growth. In addition, rising demand for substitutes of sugar and expanding base of aging population is estimated to benefit the market in the forthcoming years. Ready-to-eat processed food products and artificial sweeteners are known to come with potential health-related hazards, which are likely to foster development of the global low-calorie food market over the analysis timeline, from 2020 to 2030.

This study titled “global low-calorie food market” contains a detailed outline of the important market segments, namely product, application, and regional markets. It also makes an inclusion of the analysis of the competition prevailing in the global low-calorie food market over the forecast timeline, from 2020 to 2030.

Global Low-calorie Food Market: Key Trends

Low-calorie food items offer psychological and health benefits comprising obesity-related risks, diabetes management, and reduction of weight. This factor is estimated to pave way for rapid growth of the global low-calorie food market in the forthcoming years. Cyclamate, saccharin, stevia, aspartame, and sucralose are some of the popular products of this market. Change in consumer preference toward naturally sourced food items is estimated to drive the demand for stevia in the years to come.

Beverage sector is estimated to generate immense demand for low-calorie food items as the popularity of low-calorie has been rising tremendously. High prevalence of obese conditions often lead to various chronic conditions, which is likely to foster growth of the global low-calorie food market over the forecast tenure, from 2020 to 2030. Unprecedented outbreak of Covid-19 has underscored the need to pursue healthy lifestyle and diet. As such, the global low-calorie food market is anticipated to witness growth during the ongoing pandemic.

Global Low-calorie Food Market: Competitive Assessment

Manufacturers in global low-calorie food market are focused on expanding the global footprint through strategic mergers and acquisitions. Manufacturers are emphasizing on launching new, innovative products for expanding and diversifying their product portfolio. Collaborations with several regional players are being increasingly adopted as a strategy of expansion

Some of the well-known players in the global low-calorie food market are listed below:

Cargill Incorporated

Beneo GmbH

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

The Coca Cola Company

Bernard Food Industries

Global Low-calorie Food Market: Regional Assessment

Europe and North America account for prominent shares of the global low-calorie food market. Supported by high demand in countries like the UK and the US, the market in these regions are expected to observe high growth in the years to come.

