Nematicides Market Progresses for Huge Profits During 2028

Global Nematicides Market: Overview

Controlling pests and pathogens is an important process within the agricultural industry. Growth of pests and worms can have adverse impacts on the productivity of crops. Nematodes are amongst the most toxic worms that are responsible for substantial loss of crops. Hence, it is important for agriculturalists to employ pest control methods throughout the cycle of harvest. This factor has played a critical role in the growth of the global nematicides market.

The inception of nematicides can be traced to two decades back. All major famines led agricultural scientists to find methods of minimizing the adverse impact of worms and pests. The historic use of nematicides has helped the vendors operating in this market. Furthermore, growing consciousness of farmers toward pest control has also generated huge-scale demand.

A report on the global nematicides market zeroes in on the key trends operating in this market. The global nematicides market can be segmented on the basis of the following parameters: type, form, method of application, and region.

Global Nematicides Market: Notable Developments

As the agricultural sector engulfs new practices, the need for pest control has gained more prominence. Some of the notable developments related to this market are enlisted below.

DowDuPont’s agricultural segment, Corteva Agriscience, has announced renaming of its sulphonamide nematicide ‘Vellozine’. This nematicide would be available in the market as ‘Reklemel’, and is claimed to endow a better toxicological profile than other treatments. Corteva is planning to release the newly-named nematicide in 2021, with its initial launch in North America and Asia Pacific.

The aforementioned development would expand the product portfolio of the market with Reklemel being an addition nematicide such as Isoclas, Inatreq, Pyraxalt, and Rinskor.

Bayer recently made an announcement to discontinue sales of NemaStrike, 2020 onwards. The company cited safety concerns related to the use of nematicides by individuals. The announcement came after several people complained of skin irritation after handling the nematicide.

Names of other notable players in the global nematicides market are listed below:

BASF (Germany)

The Dow Chemical Company (US)

Monsanto (US)

Syngenta (Switzerland)

Global Nematicides Market: Growth Drivers

Agricultural Productivity becomes a National Concern

The economic progress of several regions is directly related to the agricultural sector. Governments across several countries have made concerted efforts to enhance the performance of the agricultural sector. State-sponsored developments in the agricultural sector have aided the growth of the global nematicides market.

Study of Agricultural Science

Agricultural productivity has emerged as a key area of study for researchers and scientists. Pest control plays an important role in enhancing the productivity of horticultural crops. This factor has spearheaded the growth of the global nematicides market. Increased investments in the agricultural sector have enabled farmers to use high-yielding variety of fertilizers and insecticides. Furthermore, agricultural camps and drives to educate farmers about affordable and effective pesticides has also propelled market demand.

Growing Plantations and Increasing Number of Nurseries

The use of nematicides to protect plants in nurseries and residential plantations has gathered swing. This trend is projected to bring in respectable amount of revenues into the market.

Global Nematicides Market: Regional Outlook

Based on geography, the nematicides market may be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The Asia Pacific nematicides market is growing at the back of advancements in the agricultural sector. India’s economy largely rests on the performance of the agricultural sector.

The global nematicides market can be segmented along the following parameters:

Type

Fumigant

Carbamate

Organophosphate

Bionematicide

Form

Solid

Liquid

Method of Application

Fumigation

Irrigation

Seed Treatment

Application

Agricultural

Industrial

