Automotive Catalytic Converter Market Growth Technology Trends with Demand Forecasts by 2027 – BASF Catalysts, Benteler International AG, BOSAL, Calsonic Kansei

An automotive catalytic converter is an emission control device used to reduce pollutants and toxic gases from IC engines. They are widely used in automobiles and also in mining, trucks, buses, locomotive and even on ships to reduce toxic gasses emitted for them. It has environmental benefits as well, as it reduces pollution.

The rise in concern for global warming and pollution has made Government impose regulations on automobiles and also the increase of average life of a vehicle, increase in cars on road and increase in demand of vehicle maintenance have been some of the factors influencing the growth of automotive catalytic converter market. The major challenge for this market will be the adoption of electric vehicles to reduce pollution.

Competitive Landscape: Automotive Catalytic Converter Market: BASF Catalysts LLC, Benteler International AG, BOSAL, Calsonic Kansei Corporation and Standard Motor Products Europe Ltd., Eberspaecher GmbH Holding & Co, Faurecia SA, Johnson Matthey, Magneti Marelli S.P.A, Tenneco Inc., Umicore

The Automotive catalytic converter market is segmented into Product and material. By product, the Automotive catalytic converter market is classified into two-way oxidation, three-way oxidation-reduction and diesel oxidation catalyst. By material, the Automotive catalytic converter market is classified into platinum, palladium and rhodium.

To comprehend global Automotive Catalytic Converter market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

