Antiviral Drug Resistance Market Information, Figures and Analytical Insights 2019 – 2027 !! Company Profiles AccuBioTech Co., Ltd. ACON Laboratories, Inc. Siemens AG bioMérieux SA Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Danaher Abbott

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Antiviral Drug Resistance Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Disease Indication, Technology, and End User.’ The global antiviral drug resistance market is expected to reach US$ 4,573.2 Mn in 2027 from US$ 2,572.3 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.8% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global antiviral drug resistance market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.
Global antiviral drug resistance market, based on the end user, was segmented as, hospitals & clinics, pathology or diagnostic laboratories and research institutes. In 2018, hospitals & clinics held the largest share of the market, by end user. In addition, the segment is also anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The availability of better healthcare facilities as well as ensured professional medical assistance are anticipated to lead to the growth of the segment during the forecast period.
Company Profiles
- AccuBioTech Co., Ltd.
- ACON Laboratories, Inc.
- Siemens AG
- bioMérieux SA
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Danaher
- Abbott
- BD
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Trinity Biotech
The market for antiviral drug resistance is expected to grow, owing to factors such as rise in the incidences of hepatitis diseases and increasing prevalence of HIV/AIDS. In addition, increasing healthcare expenditures in emerging markets is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.
The major players operating in the antiviral drug resistance market include, Danaher, Abbott, BD, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Trinity Biotech, Seimens AG, bioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc, AccuBioTech Co., Ltd., and ACON Laboratories, Inc.. The market has witnessed various organic as well as inorganic developments during recent years in the antiviral drug resistance market. During July 2019, Roche expanded its Global Access Program beyond HIV, to include Mycobacterium tuberculosis (MTB), Hepatitis B and C (HBV and HCV), and Human Papillomavirus (HPV) for low and middle income country programs. These strategies are anticipated to drive growth of the company during the forecast period.
ANTIVIRAL DRUG RESISTANCE – MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Product
- Kits and Reagents
- Instruments
By Disease Indication
- Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV)
- Hepatitis
- Cytomegalovirus (CMV)
By Disease Technologies
- Immunodiagnostics
- Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
- Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)
- Other Technologies
By End User
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Pathology or Diagnostic Laboratories
- Research Institutes
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- UK
- Spain
- Italy
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- UAE
- South and Central America
- Brazil
- Argentina
