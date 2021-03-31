Cancer Tissue Diagnostics Market Growth, Demand and Key Players to 2027 !! F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. Abbott Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.

The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as, growing cancer prevalence in North American region and new product launches & FDA approvals. However, the market is likely to slower down its growth due to the lack of reimbursement policies for cancer diagnosis in the region.

Frequent FDA approvals and product launches fuel the growth of the market for cancer tissue diagnostics. Most of the major market players are involved in the manufacturing wide range of cancer diagnostics products that offer maximum advantages and early diagnosis. For instance, in June 2019, Agilent Technologies Inc. received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its PD-L1 IHC 22C3 pharmDx assay. The assay is approved to aim in identifying patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) for treatment with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), anti-PD-1 therapy manufactured by Merck. Furthermore, In March 2018, Agilent Technologies Inc. launched a new color for immunohistochemistry: HRP Magenta for Dako Omnis. The latest staining characteristics of the chromogen will help it for the assessment of skin and lung tissue. Thus, the constant developments in technology in diagnostics along with, FDA approvals accelerate the market growth during the forecast period.

Get PDF Sample Copy of this Report to understand the structure of the complete report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006459/

Company Profiles

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

Abbott

Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Cancer Genetics Inc.

Merck KGaA (Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC)

Danaher Corporation

Abcam plc

US is expected to lead the market in the North America region owing to increasing prevalence of cancer, improved diagnosis and treatment of the condition along with the advancements made by market players. Moreover, the country has several hospitals, super specialty hospitals which offers diagnostic and treatment services for the cardiovascular diseases. Therefore, considering the above mentioned factors the growth of the market in the country is likely to contribute largest share in the North America region during the forecast period.

NORTH AMERICA CANCER TISSUE DIAGNOSTICS – MARKET SEGMENTATION



By Test Type

Immunohistochemical Tests Breast Cancer Colorectal Cancer Prostate Cancer Stomach Cancer Others

In Situ Hybridization Tests Breast Cancer Lung Cancer Bladder Cancer Others



Purchase a copy of this research report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00006459/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]