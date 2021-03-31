Diethylene Glycol Market 2021 Opportunity, Challenge, Drivers, Restraint, Trend, Demand and Global Business Growth by 2027 | SINOPEC, Shell, Reliance Industries

“

The report titled Global Diethylene Glycol Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Diethylene Glycol market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Diethylene Glycol market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Diethylene Glycol market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Diethylene Glycol market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Diethylene Glycol report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Diethylene Glycol report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Diethylene Glycol market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Diethylene Glycol market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Diethylene Glycol market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Diethylene Glycol market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Diethylene Glycol market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: SINOPEC, Shell, Reliance Industries, SABIC, The Kuwait Olefins, Formosa Plastics, TOC Glycol Company Limited, Huntsman, Dow, Alberta & Orient Glycol, Indorama Ventures

Market Segmentation by Product: Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Food Grade



Market Segmentation by Application: Paints&Coatings

Adhesives

Plastics

Personal Care

Others



The Diethylene Glycol Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Diethylene Glycol market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Diethylene Glycol market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Diethylene Glycol market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Diethylene Glycol industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Diethylene Glycol market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Diethylene Glycol market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Diethylene Glycol market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Diethylene Glycol Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Diethylene Glycol Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Industrial Grade

1.2.3 Pharmaceutical Grade

1.2.4 Food Grade

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Diethylene Glycol Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Paints&Coatings

1.3.3 Adhesives

1.3.4 Plastics

1.3.5 Personal Care

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Diethylene Glycol Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Diethylene Glycol Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Diethylene Glycol Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Diethylene Glycol Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Diethylene Glycol Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Diethylene Glycol Industry Trends

2.4.2 Diethylene Glycol Market Drivers

2.4.3 Diethylene Glycol Market Challenges

2.4.4 Diethylene Glycol Market Restraints

3 Global Diethylene Glycol Sales

3.1 Global Diethylene Glycol Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Diethylene Glycol Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Diethylene Glycol Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Diethylene Glycol Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Diethylene Glycol Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Diethylene Glycol Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Diethylene Glycol Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Diethylene Glycol Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Diethylene Glycol Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Diethylene Glycol Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Diethylene Glycol Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Diethylene Glycol Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Diethylene Glycol Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Diethylene Glycol Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Diethylene Glycol Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Diethylene Glycol Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Diethylene Glycol Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Diethylene Glycol Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Diethylene Glycol Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Diethylene Glycol Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Diethylene Glycol Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Diethylene Glycol Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Diethylene Glycol Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Diethylene Glycol Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Diethylene Glycol Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Diethylene Glycol Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Diethylene Glycol Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Diethylene Glycol Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Diethylene Glycol Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Diethylene Glycol Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Diethylene Glycol Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Diethylene Glycol Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Diethylene Glycol Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Diethylene Glycol Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Diethylene Glycol Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Diethylene Glycol Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Diethylene Glycol Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Diethylene Glycol Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Diethylene Glycol Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Diethylene Glycol Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Diethylene Glycol Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Diethylene Glycol Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Diethylene Glycol Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Diethylene Glycol Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Diethylene Glycol Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Diethylene Glycol Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Diethylene Glycol Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Diethylene Glycol Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Diethylene Glycol Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Diethylene Glycol Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Diethylene Glycol Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Diethylene Glycol Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Diethylene Glycol Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Diethylene Glycol Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Diethylene Glycol Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Diethylene Glycol Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Diethylene Glycol Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Diethylene Glycol Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Diethylene Glycol Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Diethylene Glycol Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Diethylene Glycol Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Diethylene Glycol Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Diethylene Glycol Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Diethylene Glycol Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Diethylene Glycol Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Diethylene Glycol Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Diethylene Glycol Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Diethylene Glycol Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Diethylene Glycol Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Diethylene Glycol Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Diethylene Glycol Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Diethylene Glycol Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Diethylene Glycol Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Diethylene Glycol Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Diethylene Glycol Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Diethylene Glycol Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Diethylene Glycol Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Diethylene Glycol Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Diethylene Glycol Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Diethylene Glycol Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Diethylene Glycol Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Diethylene Glycol Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Diethylene Glycol Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Diethylene Glycol Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Diethylene Glycol Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Diethylene Glycol Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Diethylene Glycol Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Diethylene Glycol Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Diethylene Glycol Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Diethylene Glycol Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Diethylene Glycol Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Diethylene Glycol Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Diethylene Glycol Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Diethylene Glycol Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Diethylene Glycol Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Diethylene Glycol Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Diethylene Glycol Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Diethylene Glycol Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Diethylene Glycol Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Diethylene Glycol Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Diethylene Glycol Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Diethylene Glycol Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Diethylene Glycol Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 SINOPEC

12.1.1 SINOPEC Corporation Information

12.1.2 SINOPEC Overview

12.1.3 SINOPEC Diethylene Glycol Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 SINOPEC Diethylene Glycol Products and Services

12.1.5 SINOPEC Diethylene Glycol SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 SINOPEC Recent Developments

12.2 Shell

12.2.1 Shell Corporation Information

12.2.2 Shell Overview

12.2.3 Shell Diethylene Glycol Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Shell Diethylene Glycol Products and Services

12.2.5 Shell Diethylene Glycol SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Shell Recent Developments

12.3 Reliance Industries

12.3.1 Reliance Industries Corporation Information

12.3.2 Reliance Industries Overview

12.3.3 Reliance Industries Diethylene Glycol Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Reliance Industries Diethylene Glycol Products and Services

12.3.5 Reliance Industries Diethylene Glycol SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Reliance Industries Recent Developments

12.4 SABIC

12.4.1 SABIC Corporation Information

12.4.2 SABIC Overview

12.4.3 SABIC Diethylene Glycol Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 SABIC Diethylene Glycol Products and Services

12.4.5 SABIC Diethylene Glycol SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 SABIC Recent Developments

12.5 The Kuwait Olefins

12.5.1 The Kuwait Olefins Corporation Information

12.5.2 The Kuwait Olefins Overview

12.5.3 The Kuwait Olefins Diethylene Glycol Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 The Kuwait Olefins Diethylene Glycol Products and Services

12.5.5 The Kuwait Olefins Diethylene Glycol SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 The Kuwait Olefins Recent Developments

12.6 Formosa Plastics

12.6.1 Formosa Plastics Corporation Information

12.6.2 Formosa Plastics Overview

12.6.3 Formosa Plastics Diethylene Glycol Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Formosa Plastics Diethylene Glycol Products and Services

12.6.5 Formosa Plastics Diethylene Glycol SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Formosa Plastics Recent Developments

12.7 TOC Glycol Company Limited

12.7.1 TOC Glycol Company Limited Corporation Information

12.7.2 TOC Glycol Company Limited Overview

12.7.3 TOC Glycol Company Limited Diethylene Glycol Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 TOC Glycol Company Limited Diethylene Glycol Products and Services

12.7.5 TOC Glycol Company Limited Diethylene Glycol SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 TOC Glycol Company Limited Recent Developments

12.8 Huntsman

12.8.1 Huntsman Corporation Information

12.8.2 Huntsman Overview

12.8.3 Huntsman Diethylene Glycol Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Huntsman Diethylene Glycol Products and Services

12.8.5 Huntsman Diethylene Glycol SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Huntsman Recent Developments

12.9 Dow

12.9.1 Dow Corporation Information

12.9.2 Dow Overview

12.9.3 Dow Diethylene Glycol Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Dow Diethylene Glycol Products and Services

12.9.5 Dow Diethylene Glycol SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Dow Recent Developments

12.10 Alberta & Orient Glycol

12.10.1 Alberta & Orient Glycol Corporation Information

12.10.2 Alberta & Orient Glycol Overview

12.10.3 Alberta & Orient Glycol Diethylene Glycol Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Alberta & Orient Glycol Diethylene Glycol Products and Services

12.10.5 Alberta & Orient Glycol Diethylene Glycol SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Alberta & Orient Glycol Recent Developments

12.11 Indorama Ventures

12.11.1 Indorama Ventures Corporation Information

12.11.2 Indorama Ventures Overview

12.11.3 Indorama Ventures Diethylene Glycol Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Indorama Ventures Diethylene Glycol Products and Services

12.11.5 Indorama Ventures Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Diethylene Glycol Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Diethylene Glycol Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Diethylene Glycol Production Mode & Process

13.4 Diethylene Glycol Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Diethylene Glycol Sales Channels

13.4.2 Diethylene Glycol Distributors

13.5 Diethylene Glycol Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”