Single-Use Bioprocessing Systems Market 2021 Business Opportunity and Rising Trends – Danaher, Finesse, General Electric Company, PARKER HANNIFIN CORP, PBS Biotech

Bioprocessing is a significant part of biopharmaceutical development and production processes and single-use bioprocessing systems, which are meant for one-time use, have recently found their unique position in the biopharmaceutical and bio therapeutics industry. Disposable bioprocessing process in which the systems such as disposable bioreactor, single-use bags, and disposable filters are disposed after use instead of cleaning or sterilization. Single-use systems are majorly adapted in upstream and downstream bioprocessing, owing to its benefits over conventional bioprocessing systems, which includes reduction of cost, increased speed of implementation, and reduced risk of cross-contamination.

Danaher, Finesse, General Electric Company, PARKER HANNIFIN CORP, PBS Biotech, Inc., 3M, Applikon Biotechnology, Eppendorf AG., MEISSNER FILTRATION PRODUCTS, INC., and Sentinel Process Systems Inc. among others.

The global single-use bioprocessing systems market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and end user. The product segment includes, bioreactors, mixers, bags, tubing, filtration devices, bioprocess containers, sampling systems, and probes & sensors. On the application basis the single-use bioprocessing systems market is segmented as monoclonal antibody production, vaccine production, plant cell cultivation, patient specific cell therapies, and other application. Based on end users, monoclonal antibody production, vaccine production, plant cell cultivation, patient specific cell therapies, and other end users.

The market of single-use bioprocessing systems is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as, Rise in the adoption of single-use technologies for continuous manufacturing, Lower risk of cross-contamination and reduced manufacturing costs are the factors primed to drive the single-use bioprocessing systems market. On other hand increase in focus toward mergers, acquisitions, and product launches offer lucrative opportunities for the expansion of the global single-use bioprocessing market

