Textile Coatings Market Growth Factors, Region Analysis and Forecast To 2027 | Solvay, BASF SE, Clariant AG

The report titled Global Textile Coatings Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Textile Coatings market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Textile Coatings market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Textile Coatings market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Textile Coatings market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Textile Coatings report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Textile Coatings report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Textile Coatings market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Textile Coatings market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Textile Coatings market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Textile Coatings market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Textile Coatings market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Solvay, BASF SE, Clariant AG, Sumitomo Chemical Company, Lubrizol, Formulated Polymer Products, Tanatex Chemicals B.V., Covestro AG, Huntsman International, Omnova Solutions

Market Segmentation by Product: Thermoplastics

Thermosets

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Transportation

Building & Construction

Protective Clothing

Industrial

Medical

Others



The Textile Coatings Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Textile Coatings market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Textile Coatings market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Textile Coatings market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Textile Coatings industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Textile Coatings market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Textile Coatings market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Textile Coatings market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Textile Coatings Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Textile Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Thermoplastics

1.2.3 Thermosets

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Textile Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Transportation

1.3.3 Building & Construction

1.3.4 Protective Clothing

1.3.5 Industrial

1.3.6 Medical

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Textile Coatings Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Textile Coatings Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Textile Coatings Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Textile Coatings Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Textile Coatings Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Textile Coatings Industry Trends

2.4.2 Textile Coatings Market Drivers

2.4.3 Textile Coatings Market Challenges

2.4.4 Textile Coatings Market Restraints

3 Global Textile Coatings Sales

3.1 Global Textile Coatings Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Textile Coatings Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Textile Coatings Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Textile Coatings Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Textile Coatings Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Textile Coatings Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Textile Coatings Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Textile Coatings Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Textile Coatings Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Textile Coatings Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Textile Coatings Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Textile Coatings Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Textile Coatings Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Textile Coatings Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Textile Coatings Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Textile Coatings Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Textile Coatings Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Textile Coatings Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Textile Coatings Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Textile Coatings Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Textile Coatings Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Textile Coatings Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Textile Coatings Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Textile Coatings Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Textile Coatings Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Textile Coatings Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Textile Coatings Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Textile Coatings Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Textile Coatings Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Textile Coatings Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Textile Coatings Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Textile Coatings Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Textile Coatings Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Textile Coatings Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Textile Coatings Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Textile Coatings Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Textile Coatings Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Textile Coatings Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Textile Coatings Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Textile Coatings Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Textile Coatings Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Textile Coatings Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Textile Coatings Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Textile Coatings Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Textile Coatings Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Textile Coatings Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Textile Coatings Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Textile Coatings Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Textile Coatings Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Textile Coatings Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Textile Coatings Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Textile Coatings Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Textile Coatings Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Textile Coatings Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Textile Coatings Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Textile Coatings Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Textile Coatings Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Textile Coatings Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Textile Coatings Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Textile Coatings Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Textile Coatings Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Textile Coatings Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Textile Coatings Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Textile Coatings Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Textile Coatings Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Textile Coatings Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Textile Coatings Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Textile Coatings Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Textile Coatings Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Textile Coatings Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Textile Coatings Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Textile Coatings Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Textile Coatings Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Textile Coatings Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Textile Coatings Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Textile Coatings Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Textile Coatings Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Textile Coatings Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Textile Coatings Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Textile Coatings Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Textile Coatings Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Textile Coatings Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Textile Coatings Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Textile Coatings Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Textile Coatings Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Textile Coatings Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Textile Coatings Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Textile Coatings Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Textile Coatings Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Textile Coatings Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Textile Coatings Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Textile Coatings Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Textile Coatings Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Textile Coatings Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Textile Coatings Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Textile Coatings Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Textile Coatings Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Textile Coatings Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Textile Coatings Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Textile Coatings Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Textile Coatings Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Textile Coatings Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Textile Coatings Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Solvay

12.1.1 Solvay Corporation Information

12.1.2 Solvay Overview

12.1.3 Solvay Textile Coatings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Solvay Textile Coatings Products and Services

12.1.5 Solvay Textile Coatings SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Solvay Recent Developments

12.2 BASF SE

12.2.1 BASF SE Corporation Information

12.2.2 BASF SE Overview

12.2.3 BASF SE Textile Coatings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 BASF SE Textile Coatings Products and Services

12.2.5 BASF SE Textile Coatings SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 BASF SE Recent Developments

12.3 Clariant AG

12.3.1 Clariant AG Corporation Information

12.3.2 Clariant AG Overview

12.3.3 Clariant AG Textile Coatings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Clariant AG Textile Coatings Products and Services

12.3.5 Clariant AG Textile Coatings SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Clariant AG Recent Developments

12.4 Sumitomo Chemical Company

12.4.1 Sumitomo Chemical Company Corporation Information

12.4.2 Sumitomo Chemical Company Overview

12.4.3 Sumitomo Chemical Company Textile Coatings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Sumitomo Chemical Company Textile Coatings Products and Services

12.4.5 Sumitomo Chemical Company Textile Coatings SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Sumitomo Chemical Company Recent Developments

12.5 Lubrizol

12.5.1 Lubrizol Corporation Information

12.5.2 Lubrizol Overview

12.5.3 Lubrizol Textile Coatings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Lubrizol Textile Coatings Products and Services

12.5.5 Lubrizol Textile Coatings SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Lubrizol Recent Developments

12.6 Formulated Polymer Products

12.6.1 Formulated Polymer Products Corporation Information

12.6.2 Formulated Polymer Products Overview

12.6.3 Formulated Polymer Products Textile Coatings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Formulated Polymer Products Textile Coatings Products and Services

12.6.5 Formulated Polymer Products Textile Coatings SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Formulated Polymer Products Recent Developments

12.7 Tanatex Chemicals B.V.

12.7.1 Tanatex Chemicals B.V. Corporation Information

12.7.2 Tanatex Chemicals B.V. Overview

12.7.3 Tanatex Chemicals B.V. Textile Coatings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Tanatex Chemicals B.V. Textile Coatings Products and Services

12.7.5 Tanatex Chemicals B.V. Textile Coatings SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Tanatex Chemicals B.V. Recent Developments

12.8 Covestro AG

12.8.1 Covestro AG Corporation Information

12.8.2 Covestro AG Overview

12.8.3 Covestro AG Textile Coatings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Covestro AG Textile Coatings Products and Services

12.8.5 Covestro AG Textile Coatings SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Covestro AG Recent Developments

12.9 Huntsman International

12.9.1 Huntsman International Corporation Information

12.9.2 Huntsman International Overview

12.9.3 Huntsman International Textile Coatings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Huntsman International Textile Coatings Products and Services

12.9.5 Huntsman International Textile Coatings SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Huntsman International Recent Developments

12.10 Omnova Solutions

12.10.1 Omnova Solutions Corporation Information

12.10.2 Omnova Solutions Overview

12.10.3 Omnova Solutions Textile Coatings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Omnova Solutions Textile Coatings Products and Services

12.10.5 Omnova Solutions Textile Coatings SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Omnova Solutions Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Textile Coatings Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Textile Coatings Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Textile Coatings Production Mode & Process

13.4 Textile Coatings Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Textile Coatings Sales Channels

13.4.2 Textile Coatings Distributors

13.5 Textile Coatings Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

