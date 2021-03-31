Coated Papers Market Analysis, Recent Trends and Regional Growth 2021-2027 | Nippon Paper Industries, Oji Holdings, Sappi

“

The report titled Global Coated Papers Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Coated Papers market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Coated Papers market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Coated Papers market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Coated Papers market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Coated Papers report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Coated Papers report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Coated Papers market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Coated Papers market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Coated Papers market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Coated Papers market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Coated Papers market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Nippon Paper Industries, Oji Holdings, Sappi, Stora Enso, UPM, Arjowiggins, APP (Asia Pulp & Paper), Arbor Private Investment, Michelman, Packaging Corporation of America, Ingredion, Resolute Forest Products, Twin Rivers Paper, Verso

Market Segmentation by Product: High Quality Coated Paper

Standard Coated Paper

Frosted Glass Coated Paper

Lightweight Coated Paper



Market Segmentation by Application: Packing

Printing

Tag

Other



The Coated Papers Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Coated Papers market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Coated Papers market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Coated Papers market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Coated Papers industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Coated Papers market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Coated Papers market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Coated Papers market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Coated Papers Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Coated Papers Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 High Quality Coated Paper

1.2.3 Standard Coated Paper

1.2.4 Frosted Glass Coated Paper

1.2.5 Lightweight Coated Paper

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Coated Papers Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Packing

1.3.3 Printing

1.3.4 Tag

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Coated Papers Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Coated Papers Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Coated Papers Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Coated Papers Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Coated Papers Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Coated Papers Industry Trends

2.4.2 Coated Papers Market Drivers

2.4.3 Coated Papers Market Challenges

2.4.4 Coated Papers Market Restraints

3 Global Coated Papers Sales

3.1 Global Coated Papers Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Coated Papers Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Coated Papers Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Coated Papers Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Coated Papers Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Coated Papers Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Coated Papers Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Coated Papers Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Coated Papers Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Coated Papers Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Coated Papers Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Coated Papers Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Coated Papers Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Coated Papers Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Coated Papers Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Coated Papers Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Coated Papers Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Coated Papers Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Coated Papers Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Coated Papers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Coated Papers Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Coated Papers Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Coated Papers Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Coated Papers Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Coated Papers Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Coated Papers Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Coated Papers Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Coated Papers Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Coated Papers Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Coated Papers Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Coated Papers Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Coated Papers Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Coated Papers Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Coated Papers Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Coated Papers Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Coated Papers Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Coated Papers Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Coated Papers Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Coated Papers Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Coated Papers Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Coated Papers Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Coated Papers Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Coated Papers Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Coated Papers Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Coated Papers Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Coated Papers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Coated Papers Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Coated Papers Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Coated Papers Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Coated Papers Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Coated Papers Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Coated Papers Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Coated Papers Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Coated Papers Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Coated Papers Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Coated Papers Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Coated Papers Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Coated Papers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Coated Papers Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Coated Papers Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Coated Papers Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Coated Papers Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Coated Papers Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Coated Papers Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Coated Papers Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Coated Papers Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Coated Papers Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Coated Papers Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Coated Papers Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Coated Papers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Coated Papers Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Coated Papers Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Coated Papers Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Coated Papers Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Coated Papers Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Coated Papers Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Coated Papers Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Coated Papers Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Coated Papers Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Coated Papers Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Coated Papers Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Coated Papers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Coated Papers Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Coated Papers Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Coated Papers Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Coated Papers Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Coated Papers Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Coated Papers Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Coated Papers Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Coated Papers Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Coated Papers Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Coated Papers Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Coated Papers Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Coated Papers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Coated Papers Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Coated Papers Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Coated Papers Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Coated Papers Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Coated Papers Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Coated Papers Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Coated Papers Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Coated Papers Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Coated Papers Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Nippon Paper Industries

12.1.1 Nippon Paper Industries Corporation Information

12.1.2 Nippon Paper Industries Overview

12.1.3 Nippon Paper Industries Coated Papers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Nippon Paper Industries Coated Papers Products and Services

12.1.5 Nippon Paper Industries Coated Papers SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Nippon Paper Industries Recent Developments

12.2 Oji Holdings

12.2.1 Oji Holdings Corporation Information

12.2.2 Oji Holdings Overview

12.2.3 Oji Holdings Coated Papers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Oji Holdings Coated Papers Products and Services

12.2.5 Oji Holdings Coated Papers SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Oji Holdings Recent Developments

12.3 Sappi

12.3.1 Sappi Corporation Information

12.3.2 Sappi Overview

12.3.3 Sappi Coated Papers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Sappi Coated Papers Products and Services

12.3.5 Sappi Coated Papers SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Sappi Recent Developments

12.4 Stora Enso

12.4.1 Stora Enso Corporation Information

12.4.2 Stora Enso Overview

12.4.3 Stora Enso Coated Papers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Stora Enso Coated Papers Products and Services

12.4.5 Stora Enso Coated Papers SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Stora Enso Recent Developments

12.5 UPM

12.5.1 UPM Corporation Information

12.5.2 UPM Overview

12.5.3 UPM Coated Papers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 UPM Coated Papers Products and Services

12.5.5 UPM Coated Papers SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 UPM Recent Developments

12.6 Arjowiggins

12.6.1 Arjowiggins Corporation Information

12.6.2 Arjowiggins Overview

12.6.3 Arjowiggins Coated Papers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Arjowiggins Coated Papers Products and Services

12.6.5 Arjowiggins Coated Papers SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Arjowiggins Recent Developments

12.7 APP (Asia Pulp & Paper)

12.7.1 APP (Asia Pulp & Paper) Corporation Information

12.7.2 APP (Asia Pulp & Paper) Overview

12.7.3 APP (Asia Pulp & Paper) Coated Papers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 APP (Asia Pulp & Paper) Coated Papers Products and Services

12.7.5 APP (Asia Pulp & Paper) Coated Papers SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 APP (Asia Pulp & Paper) Recent Developments

12.8 Arbor Private Investment

12.8.1 Arbor Private Investment Corporation Information

12.8.2 Arbor Private Investment Overview

12.8.3 Arbor Private Investment Coated Papers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Arbor Private Investment Coated Papers Products and Services

12.8.5 Arbor Private Investment Coated Papers SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Arbor Private Investment Recent Developments

12.9 Michelman

12.9.1 Michelman Corporation Information

12.9.2 Michelman Overview

12.9.3 Michelman Coated Papers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Michelman Coated Papers Products and Services

12.9.5 Michelman Coated Papers SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Michelman Recent Developments

12.10 Packaging Corporation of America

12.10.1 Packaging Corporation of America Corporation Information

12.10.2 Packaging Corporation of America Overview

12.10.3 Packaging Corporation of America Coated Papers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Packaging Corporation of America Coated Papers Products and Services

12.10.5 Packaging Corporation of America Coated Papers SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Packaging Corporation of America Recent Developments

12.11 Ingredion

12.11.1 Ingredion Corporation Information

12.11.2 Ingredion Overview

12.11.3 Ingredion Coated Papers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Ingredion Coated Papers Products and Services

12.11.5 Ingredion Recent Developments

12.12 Resolute Forest Products

12.12.1 Resolute Forest Products Corporation Information

12.12.2 Resolute Forest Products Overview

12.12.3 Resolute Forest Products Coated Papers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Resolute Forest Products Coated Papers Products and Services

12.12.5 Resolute Forest Products Recent Developments

12.13 Twin Rivers Paper

12.13.1 Twin Rivers Paper Corporation Information

12.13.2 Twin Rivers Paper Overview

12.13.3 Twin Rivers Paper Coated Papers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Twin Rivers Paper Coated Papers Products and Services

12.13.5 Twin Rivers Paper Recent Developments

12.14 Verso

12.14.1 Verso Corporation Information

12.14.2 Verso Overview

12.14.3 Verso Coated Papers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Verso Coated Papers Products and Services

12.14.5 Verso Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Coated Papers Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Coated Papers Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Coated Papers Production Mode & Process

13.4 Coated Papers Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Coated Papers Sales Channels

13.4.2 Coated Papers Distributors

13.5 Coated Papers Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”