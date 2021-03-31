Automotive Carbon Fiber Market Opportunities, Regional Trends and Industry Analysis 2021-2027 | Toho Tenax America, Toray Industries, Wolf Composites

“

The report titled Global Automotive Carbon Fiber Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Automotive Carbon Fiber market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Automotive Carbon Fiber market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Automotive Carbon Fiber market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Automotive Carbon Fiber market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Automotive Carbon Fiber report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Automotive Carbon Fiber report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Automotive Carbon Fiber market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Automotive Carbon Fiber market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Automotive Carbon Fiber market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Automotive Carbon Fiber market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Automotive Carbon Fiber market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Toho Tenax America, Toray Industries, Wolf Composites, Hexcel Corporation, Zoltek Carbon Fiber, ACP Composites, Revchem Composites, Protech Composites, Rock West Composites, HITCO Carbon Composites, Polar Manufacturing, Clear Water Composties, SGL Group, Mitsubishi Rayon Carbon Fiber & Composites

Market Segmentation by Product: Resin Transfer Molding

Vacuum Infusion Processing

Injection Molding

Compression Molding

Other



Market Segmentation by Application: Structural Assembly

Power Train Components

Interior

Exterior

Others



The Automotive Carbon Fiber Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Automotive Carbon Fiber market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Automotive Carbon Fiber market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automotive Carbon Fiber market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Automotive Carbon Fiber industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automotive Carbon Fiber market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automotive Carbon Fiber market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive Carbon Fiber market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Automotive Carbon Fiber Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Carbon Fiber Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Resin Transfer Molding

1.2.3 Vacuum Infusion Processing

1.2.4 Injection Molding

1.2.5 Compression Molding

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive Carbon Fiber Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Structural Assembly

1.3.3 Power Train Components

1.3.4 Interior

1.3.5 Exterior

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Automotive Carbon Fiber Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Automotive Carbon Fiber Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Automotive Carbon Fiber Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Automotive Carbon Fiber Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Automotive Carbon Fiber Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Automotive Carbon Fiber Industry Trends

2.4.2 Automotive Carbon Fiber Market Drivers

2.4.3 Automotive Carbon Fiber Market Challenges

2.4.4 Automotive Carbon Fiber Market Restraints

3 Global Automotive Carbon Fiber Sales

3.1 Global Automotive Carbon Fiber Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Automotive Carbon Fiber Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Automotive Carbon Fiber Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Automotive Carbon Fiber Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Automotive Carbon Fiber Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Automotive Carbon Fiber Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Automotive Carbon Fiber Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Automotive Carbon Fiber Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Automotive Carbon Fiber Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Automotive Carbon Fiber Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Automotive Carbon Fiber Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Automotive Carbon Fiber Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Automotive Carbon Fiber Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Carbon Fiber Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Automotive Carbon Fiber Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Automotive Carbon Fiber Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Automotive Carbon Fiber Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Carbon Fiber Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Automotive Carbon Fiber Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Automotive Carbon Fiber Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Automotive Carbon Fiber Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Automotive Carbon Fiber Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Automotive Carbon Fiber Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Automotive Carbon Fiber Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Automotive Carbon Fiber Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Automotive Carbon Fiber Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Automotive Carbon Fiber Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Automotive Carbon Fiber Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Automotive Carbon Fiber Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Automotive Carbon Fiber Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Automotive Carbon Fiber Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Automotive Carbon Fiber Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Automotive Carbon Fiber Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Automotive Carbon Fiber Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Automotive Carbon Fiber Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Automotive Carbon Fiber Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Automotive Carbon Fiber Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Automotive Carbon Fiber Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Automotive Carbon Fiber Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Automotive Carbon Fiber Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Automotive Carbon Fiber Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Automotive Carbon Fiber Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Automotive Carbon Fiber Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Automotive Carbon Fiber Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Automotive Carbon Fiber Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Automotive Carbon Fiber Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Automotive Carbon Fiber Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Automotive Carbon Fiber Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Automotive Carbon Fiber Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Automotive Carbon Fiber Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Automotive Carbon Fiber Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Automotive Carbon Fiber Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Automotive Carbon Fiber Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Automotive Carbon Fiber Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Automotive Carbon Fiber Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Automotive Carbon Fiber Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Automotive Carbon Fiber Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Automotive Carbon Fiber Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Automotive Carbon Fiber Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Automotive Carbon Fiber Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Automotive Carbon Fiber Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Automotive Carbon Fiber Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Automotive Carbon Fiber Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Automotive Carbon Fiber Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Automotive Carbon Fiber Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Automotive Carbon Fiber Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Automotive Carbon Fiber Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Carbon Fiber Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Carbon Fiber Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Carbon Fiber Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Carbon Fiber Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Carbon Fiber Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Carbon Fiber Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Automotive Carbon Fiber Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Carbon Fiber Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Carbon Fiber Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Automotive Carbon Fiber Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Carbon Fiber Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Carbon Fiber Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Automotive Carbon Fiber Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Automotive Carbon Fiber Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Automotive Carbon Fiber Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Automotive Carbon Fiber Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Automotive Carbon Fiber Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Automotive Carbon Fiber Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Automotive Carbon Fiber Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Automotive Carbon Fiber Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Automotive Carbon Fiber Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Automotive Carbon Fiber Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Automotive Carbon Fiber Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Automotive Carbon Fiber Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Carbon Fiber Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Carbon Fiber Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Carbon Fiber Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Carbon Fiber Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Carbon Fiber Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Carbon Fiber Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Automotive Carbon Fiber Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Carbon Fiber Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Carbon Fiber Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Automotive Carbon Fiber Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Carbon Fiber Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Carbon Fiber Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Toho Tenax America

12.1.1 Toho Tenax America Corporation Information

12.1.2 Toho Tenax America Overview

12.1.3 Toho Tenax America Automotive Carbon Fiber Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Toho Tenax America Automotive Carbon Fiber Products and Services

12.1.5 Toho Tenax America Automotive Carbon Fiber SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Toho Tenax America Recent Developments

12.2 Toray Industries

12.2.1 Toray Industries Corporation Information

12.2.2 Toray Industries Overview

12.2.3 Toray Industries Automotive Carbon Fiber Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Toray Industries Automotive Carbon Fiber Products and Services

12.2.5 Toray Industries Automotive Carbon Fiber SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Toray Industries Recent Developments

12.3 Wolf Composites

12.3.1 Wolf Composites Corporation Information

12.3.2 Wolf Composites Overview

12.3.3 Wolf Composites Automotive Carbon Fiber Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Wolf Composites Automotive Carbon Fiber Products and Services

12.3.5 Wolf Composites Automotive Carbon Fiber SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Wolf Composites Recent Developments

12.4 Hexcel Corporation

12.4.1 Hexcel Corporation Corporation Information

12.4.2 Hexcel Corporation Overview

12.4.3 Hexcel Corporation Automotive Carbon Fiber Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Hexcel Corporation Automotive Carbon Fiber Products and Services

12.4.5 Hexcel Corporation Automotive Carbon Fiber SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Hexcel Corporation Recent Developments

12.5 Zoltek Carbon Fiber

12.5.1 Zoltek Carbon Fiber Corporation Information

12.5.2 Zoltek Carbon Fiber Overview

12.5.3 Zoltek Carbon Fiber Automotive Carbon Fiber Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Zoltek Carbon Fiber Automotive Carbon Fiber Products and Services

12.5.5 Zoltek Carbon Fiber Automotive Carbon Fiber SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Zoltek Carbon Fiber Recent Developments

12.6 ACP Composites

12.6.1 ACP Composites Corporation Information

12.6.2 ACP Composites Overview

12.6.3 ACP Composites Automotive Carbon Fiber Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 ACP Composites Automotive Carbon Fiber Products and Services

12.6.5 ACP Composites Automotive Carbon Fiber SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 ACP Composites Recent Developments

12.7 Revchem Composites

12.7.1 Revchem Composites Corporation Information

12.7.2 Revchem Composites Overview

12.7.3 Revchem Composites Automotive Carbon Fiber Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Revchem Composites Automotive Carbon Fiber Products and Services

12.7.5 Revchem Composites Automotive Carbon Fiber SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Revchem Composites Recent Developments

12.8 Protech Composites

12.8.1 Protech Composites Corporation Information

12.8.2 Protech Composites Overview

12.8.3 Protech Composites Automotive Carbon Fiber Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Protech Composites Automotive Carbon Fiber Products and Services

12.8.5 Protech Composites Automotive Carbon Fiber SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Protech Composites Recent Developments

12.9 Rock West Composites

12.9.1 Rock West Composites Corporation Information

12.9.2 Rock West Composites Overview

12.9.3 Rock West Composites Automotive Carbon Fiber Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Rock West Composites Automotive Carbon Fiber Products and Services

12.9.5 Rock West Composites Automotive Carbon Fiber SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Rock West Composites Recent Developments

12.10 HITCO Carbon Composites

12.10.1 HITCO Carbon Composites Corporation Information

12.10.2 HITCO Carbon Composites Overview

12.10.3 HITCO Carbon Composites Automotive Carbon Fiber Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 HITCO Carbon Composites Automotive Carbon Fiber Products and Services

12.10.5 HITCO Carbon Composites Automotive Carbon Fiber SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 HITCO Carbon Composites Recent Developments

12.11 Polar Manufacturing

12.11.1 Polar Manufacturing Corporation Information

12.11.2 Polar Manufacturing Overview

12.11.3 Polar Manufacturing Automotive Carbon Fiber Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Polar Manufacturing Automotive Carbon Fiber Products and Services

12.11.5 Polar Manufacturing Recent Developments

12.12 Clear Water Composties

12.12.1 Clear Water Composties Corporation Information

12.12.2 Clear Water Composties Overview

12.12.3 Clear Water Composties Automotive Carbon Fiber Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Clear Water Composties Automotive Carbon Fiber Products and Services

12.12.5 Clear Water Composties Recent Developments

12.13 SGL Group

12.13.1 SGL Group Corporation Information

12.13.2 SGL Group Overview

12.13.3 SGL Group Automotive Carbon Fiber Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 SGL Group Automotive Carbon Fiber Products and Services

12.13.5 SGL Group Recent Developments

12.14 Mitsubishi Rayon Carbon Fiber & Composites

12.14.1 Mitsubishi Rayon Carbon Fiber & Composites Corporation Information

12.14.2 Mitsubishi Rayon Carbon Fiber & Composites Overview

12.14.3 Mitsubishi Rayon Carbon Fiber & Composites Automotive Carbon Fiber Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Mitsubishi Rayon Carbon Fiber & Composites Automotive Carbon Fiber Products and Services

12.14.5 Mitsubishi Rayon Carbon Fiber & Composites Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Automotive Carbon Fiber Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Automotive Carbon Fiber Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Automotive Carbon Fiber Production Mode & Process

13.4 Automotive Carbon Fiber Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Automotive Carbon Fiber Sales Channels

13.4.2 Automotive Carbon Fiber Distributors

13.5 Automotive Carbon Fiber Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”