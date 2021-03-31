Bio Solvents Market Size, Growth Analysis by Key Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications, Forecast 2021–2027 | BASF SE, Huntsman Corporation, DowDuPont

“

The report titled Global Bio Solvents Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Bio Solvents market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Bio Solvents market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Bio Solvents market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Bio Solvents market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Bio Solvents report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Bio Solvents report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Bio Solvents market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Bio Solvents market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Bio Solvents market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Bio Solvents market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Bio Solvents market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: BASF SE, Huntsman Corporation, DowDuPont, Vertec BioSolvents Inc., Florida Chemical Company, Cargill Incorporated, Galactic, Gevo, Pinova Holdings INC, Myriant, LyondellBasell, Solvay, Akzo Nobel

Market Segmentation by Product: Bio-Alcohols

Bio-Glycols & Diols

Lactate Esters

D-Limonene

Methyl Soyate



Market Segmentation by Application: Industrial & Domestic Cleaners

Paints & Coatings

Adhesives

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics



The Bio Solvents Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Bio Solvents market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Bio Solvents market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Bio Solvents market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Bio Solvents industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Bio Solvents market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Bio Solvents market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Bio Solvents market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Bio Solvents Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Bio Solvents Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Bio-Alcohols

1.2.3 Bio-Glycols & Diols

1.2.4 Lactate Esters

1.2.5 D-Limonene

1.2.6 Methyl Soyate

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Bio Solvents Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Industrial & Domestic Cleaners

1.3.3 Paints & Coatings

1.3.4 Adhesives

1.3.5 Pharmaceuticals

1.3.6 Cosmetics

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Bio Solvents Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Bio Solvents Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Bio Solvents Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Bio Solvents Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Bio Solvents Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Bio Solvents Industry Trends

2.4.2 Bio Solvents Market Drivers

2.4.3 Bio Solvents Market Challenges

2.4.4 Bio Solvents Market Restraints

3 Global Bio Solvents Sales

3.1 Global Bio Solvents Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Bio Solvents Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Bio Solvents Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Bio Solvents Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Bio Solvents Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Bio Solvents Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Bio Solvents Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Bio Solvents Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Bio Solvents Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Bio Solvents Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Bio Solvents Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Bio Solvents Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Bio Solvents Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Bio Solvents Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Bio Solvents Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Bio Solvents Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Bio Solvents Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Bio Solvents Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Bio Solvents Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Bio Solvents Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Bio Solvents Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Bio Solvents Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Bio Solvents Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Bio Solvents Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Bio Solvents Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Bio Solvents Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Bio Solvents Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Bio Solvents Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Bio Solvents Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Bio Solvents Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Bio Solvents Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Bio Solvents Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Bio Solvents Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Bio Solvents Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Bio Solvents Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Bio Solvents Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Bio Solvents Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Bio Solvents Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Bio Solvents Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Bio Solvents Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Bio Solvents Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Bio Solvents Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Bio Solvents Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Bio Solvents Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Bio Solvents Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Bio Solvents Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Bio Solvents Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Bio Solvents Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Bio Solvents Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Bio Solvents Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Bio Solvents Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Bio Solvents Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Bio Solvents Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Bio Solvents Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Bio Solvents Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Bio Solvents Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Bio Solvents Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Bio Solvents Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Bio Solvents Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Bio Solvents Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Bio Solvents Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Bio Solvents Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Bio Solvents Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Bio Solvents Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Bio Solvents Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Bio Solvents Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Bio Solvents Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Bio Solvents Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Bio Solvents Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Bio Solvents Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Bio Solvents Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Bio Solvents Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Bio Solvents Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Bio Solvents Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Bio Solvents Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Bio Solvents Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Bio Solvents Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Bio Solvents Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Bio Solvents Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Bio Solvents Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Bio Solvents Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Bio Solvents Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Bio Solvents Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Bio Solvents Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Bio Solvents Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Bio Solvents Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Bio Solvents Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Bio Solvents Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Bio Solvents Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Bio Solvents Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Bio Solvents Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Bio Solvents Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Bio Solvents Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Bio Solvents Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Bio Solvents Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Bio Solvents Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Bio Solvents Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Bio Solvents Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Bio Solvents Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Bio Solvents Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Bio Solvents Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Bio Solvents Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Bio Solvents Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 BASF SE

12.1.1 BASF SE Corporation Information

12.1.2 BASF SE Overview

12.1.3 BASF SE Bio Solvents Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 BASF SE Bio Solvents Products and Services

12.1.5 BASF SE Bio Solvents SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 BASF SE Recent Developments

12.2 Huntsman Corporation

12.2.1 Huntsman Corporation Corporation Information

12.2.2 Huntsman Corporation Overview

12.2.3 Huntsman Corporation Bio Solvents Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Huntsman Corporation Bio Solvents Products and Services

12.2.5 Huntsman Corporation Bio Solvents SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Huntsman Corporation Recent Developments

12.3 DowDuPont

12.3.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

12.3.2 DowDuPont Overview

12.3.3 DowDuPont Bio Solvents Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 DowDuPont Bio Solvents Products and Services

12.3.5 DowDuPont Bio Solvents SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 DowDuPont Recent Developments

12.4 Vertec BioSolvents Inc.

12.4.1 Vertec BioSolvents Inc. Corporation Information

12.4.2 Vertec BioSolvents Inc. Overview

12.4.3 Vertec BioSolvents Inc. Bio Solvents Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Vertec BioSolvents Inc. Bio Solvents Products and Services

12.4.5 Vertec BioSolvents Inc. Bio Solvents SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Vertec BioSolvents Inc. Recent Developments

12.5 Florida Chemical Company

12.5.1 Florida Chemical Company Corporation Information

12.5.2 Florida Chemical Company Overview

12.5.3 Florida Chemical Company Bio Solvents Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Florida Chemical Company Bio Solvents Products and Services

12.5.5 Florida Chemical Company Bio Solvents SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Florida Chemical Company Recent Developments

12.6 Cargill Incorporated

12.6.1 Cargill Incorporated Corporation Information

12.6.2 Cargill Incorporated Overview

12.6.3 Cargill Incorporated Bio Solvents Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Cargill Incorporated Bio Solvents Products and Services

12.6.5 Cargill Incorporated Bio Solvents SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Cargill Incorporated Recent Developments

12.7 Galactic

12.7.1 Galactic Corporation Information

12.7.2 Galactic Overview

12.7.3 Galactic Bio Solvents Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Galactic Bio Solvents Products and Services

12.7.5 Galactic Bio Solvents SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Galactic Recent Developments

12.8 Gevo

12.8.1 Gevo Corporation Information

12.8.2 Gevo Overview

12.8.3 Gevo Bio Solvents Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Gevo Bio Solvents Products and Services

12.8.5 Gevo Bio Solvents SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Gevo Recent Developments

12.9 Pinova Holdings INC

12.9.1 Pinova Holdings INC Corporation Information

12.9.2 Pinova Holdings INC Overview

12.9.3 Pinova Holdings INC Bio Solvents Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Pinova Holdings INC Bio Solvents Products and Services

12.9.5 Pinova Holdings INC Bio Solvents SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Pinova Holdings INC Recent Developments

12.10 Myriant

12.10.1 Myriant Corporation Information

12.10.2 Myriant Overview

12.10.3 Myriant Bio Solvents Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Myriant Bio Solvents Products and Services

12.10.5 Myriant Bio Solvents SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Myriant Recent Developments

12.11 LyondellBasell

12.11.1 LyondellBasell Corporation Information

12.11.2 LyondellBasell Overview

12.11.3 LyondellBasell Bio Solvents Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 LyondellBasell Bio Solvents Products and Services

12.11.5 LyondellBasell Recent Developments

12.12 Solvay

12.12.1 Solvay Corporation Information

12.12.2 Solvay Overview

12.12.3 Solvay Bio Solvents Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Solvay Bio Solvents Products and Services

12.12.5 Solvay Recent Developments

12.13 Akzo Nobel

12.13.1 Akzo Nobel Corporation Information

12.13.2 Akzo Nobel Overview

12.13.3 Akzo Nobel Bio Solvents Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Akzo Nobel Bio Solvents Products and Services

12.13.5 Akzo Nobel Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Bio Solvents Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Bio Solvents Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Bio Solvents Production Mode & Process

13.4 Bio Solvents Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Bio Solvents Sales Channels

13.4.2 Bio Solvents Distributors

13.5 Bio Solvents Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

