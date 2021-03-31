Bio-Based Adipic Acid Market Competitive Strategies And Precise Outlook 2021 To 2027 | Verdezyne, DSM, BioAmeber

“

The report titled Global Bio-Based Adipic Acid Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Bio-Based Adipic Acid market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Bio-Based Adipic Acid market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Bio-Based Adipic Acid market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Bio-Based Adipic Acid market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Bio-Based Adipic Acid report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Bio-Based Adipic Acid report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Bio-Based Adipic Acid market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Bio-Based Adipic Acid market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Bio-Based Adipic Acid market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Bio-Based Adipic Acid market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Bio-Based Adipic Acid market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Verdezyne, DSM, BioAmeber, Ameris, Aemethis, Genomatica, Rennovia

Market Segmentation by Product: Food Grade

Industrial Grade



Market Segmentation by Application: Paints and Coatings

Low-temperature Lubricants

Plastic Additives

Polyurethane Resins

Food Additives

Other Synthetic Fibers



The Bio-Based Adipic Acid Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Bio-Based Adipic Acid market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Bio-Based Adipic Acid market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Bio-Based Adipic Acid market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Bio-Based Adipic Acid industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Bio-Based Adipic Acid market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Bio-Based Adipic Acid market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Bio-Based Adipic Acid market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Bio-Based Adipic Acid Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Bio-Based Adipic Acid Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Food Grade

1.2.3 Industrial Grade

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Bio-Based Adipic Acid Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Paints and Coatings

1.3.3 Low-temperature Lubricants

1.3.4 Plastic Additives

1.3.5 Polyurethane Resins

1.3.6 Food Additives

1.3.7 Other Synthetic Fibers

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Bio-Based Adipic Acid Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Bio-Based Adipic Acid Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Bio-Based Adipic Acid Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Bio-Based Adipic Acid Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Bio-Based Adipic Acid Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Bio-Based Adipic Acid Industry Trends

2.4.2 Bio-Based Adipic Acid Market Drivers

2.4.3 Bio-Based Adipic Acid Market Challenges

2.4.4 Bio-Based Adipic Acid Market Restraints

3 Global Bio-Based Adipic Acid Sales

3.1 Global Bio-Based Adipic Acid Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Bio-Based Adipic Acid Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Bio-Based Adipic Acid Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Bio-Based Adipic Acid Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Bio-Based Adipic Acid Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Bio-Based Adipic Acid Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Bio-Based Adipic Acid Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Bio-Based Adipic Acid Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Bio-Based Adipic Acid Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Bio-Based Adipic Acid Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Bio-Based Adipic Acid Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Bio-Based Adipic Acid Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Bio-Based Adipic Acid Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Bio-Based Adipic Acid Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Bio-Based Adipic Acid Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Bio-Based Adipic Acid Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Bio-Based Adipic Acid Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Bio-Based Adipic Acid Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Bio-Based Adipic Acid Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Bio-Based Adipic Acid Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Bio-Based Adipic Acid Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Bio-Based Adipic Acid Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Bio-Based Adipic Acid Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Bio-Based Adipic Acid Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Bio-Based Adipic Acid Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Bio-Based Adipic Acid Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Bio-Based Adipic Acid Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Bio-Based Adipic Acid Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Bio-Based Adipic Acid Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Bio-Based Adipic Acid Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Bio-Based Adipic Acid Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Bio-Based Adipic Acid Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Bio-Based Adipic Acid Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Bio-Based Adipic Acid Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Bio-Based Adipic Acid Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Bio-Based Adipic Acid Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Bio-Based Adipic Acid Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Bio-Based Adipic Acid Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Bio-Based Adipic Acid Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Bio-Based Adipic Acid Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Bio-Based Adipic Acid Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Bio-Based Adipic Acid Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Bio-Based Adipic Acid Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Bio-Based Adipic Acid Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Bio-Based Adipic Acid Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Bio-Based Adipic Acid Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Bio-Based Adipic Acid Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Bio-Based Adipic Acid Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Bio-Based Adipic Acid Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Bio-Based Adipic Acid Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Bio-Based Adipic Acid Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Bio-Based Adipic Acid Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Bio-Based Adipic Acid Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Bio-Based Adipic Acid Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Bio-Based Adipic Acid Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Bio-Based Adipic Acid Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Bio-Based Adipic Acid Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Bio-Based Adipic Acid Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Bio-Based Adipic Acid Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Bio-Based Adipic Acid Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Bio-Based Adipic Acid Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Bio-Based Adipic Acid Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Bio-Based Adipic Acid Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Bio-Based Adipic Acid Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Bio-Based Adipic Acid Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Bio-Based Adipic Acid Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Bio-Based Adipic Acid Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Bio-Based Adipic Acid Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Bio-Based Adipic Acid Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Bio-Based Adipic Acid Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Bio-Based Adipic Acid Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Bio-Based Adipic Acid Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Bio-Based Adipic Acid Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Bio-Based Adipic Acid Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Bio-Based Adipic Acid Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Bio-Based Adipic Acid Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Bio-Based Adipic Acid Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Bio-Based Adipic Acid Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Bio-Based Adipic Acid Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Bio-Based Adipic Acid Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Bio-Based Adipic Acid Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Bio-Based Adipic Acid Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Bio-Based Adipic Acid Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Bio-Based Adipic Acid Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Bio-Based Adipic Acid Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Bio-Based Adipic Acid Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Bio-Based Adipic Acid Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Bio-Based Adipic Acid Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Bio-Based Adipic Acid Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Bio-Based Adipic Acid Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Bio-Based Adipic Acid Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-Based Adipic Acid Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-Based Adipic Acid Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-Based Adipic Acid Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-Based Adipic Acid Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-Based Adipic Acid Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-Based Adipic Acid Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Bio-Based Adipic Acid Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-Based Adipic Acid Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-Based Adipic Acid Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Bio-Based Adipic Acid Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-Based Adipic Acid Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-Based Adipic Acid Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Verdezyne

12.1.1 Verdezyne Corporation Information

12.1.2 Verdezyne Overview

12.1.3 Verdezyne Bio-Based Adipic Acid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Verdezyne Bio-Based Adipic Acid Products and Services

12.1.5 Verdezyne Bio-Based Adipic Acid SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Verdezyne Recent Developments

12.2 DSM

12.2.1 DSM Corporation Information

12.2.2 DSM Overview

12.2.3 DSM Bio-Based Adipic Acid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 DSM Bio-Based Adipic Acid Products and Services

12.2.5 DSM Bio-Based Adipic Acid SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 DSM Recent Developments

12.3 BioAmeber

12.3.1 BioAmeber Corporation Information

12.3.2 BioAmeber Overview

12.3.3 BioAmeber Bio-Based Adipic Acid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 BioAmeber Bio-Based Adipic Acid Products and Services

12.3.5 BioAmeber Bio-Based Adipic Acid SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 BioAmeber Recent Developments

12.4 Ameris

12.4.1 Ameris Corporation Information

12.4.2 Ameris Overview

12.4.3 Ameris Bio-Based Adipic Acid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Ameris Bio-Based Adipic Acid Products and Services

12.4.5 Ameris Bio-Based Adipic Acid SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Ameris Recent Developments

12.5 Aemethis

12.5.1 Aemethis Corporation Information

12.5.2 Aemethis Overview

12.5.3 Aemethis Bio-Based Adipic Acid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Aemethis Bio-Based Adipic Acid Products and Services

12.5.5 Aemethis Bio-Based Adipic Acid SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Aemethis Recent Developments

12.6 Genomatica

12.6.1 Genomatica Corporation Information

12.6.2 Genomatica Overview

12.6.3 Genomatica Bio-Based Adipic Acid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Genomatica Bio-Based Adipic Acid Products and Services

12.6.5 Genomatica Bio-Based Adipic Acid SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Genomatica Recent Developments

12.7 Rennovia

12.7.1 Rennovia Corporation Information

12.7.2 Rennovia Overview

12.7.3 Rennovia Bio-Based Adipic Acid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Rennovia Bio-Based Adipic Acid Products and Services

12.7.5 Rennovia Bio-Based Adipic Acid SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Rennovia Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Bio-Based Adipic Acid Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Bio-Based Adipic Acid Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Bio-Based Adipic Acid Production Mode & Process

13.4 Bio-Based Adipic Acid Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Bio-Based Adipic Acid Sales Channels

13.4.2 Bio-Based Adipic Acid Distributors

13.5 Bio-Based Adipic Acid Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

