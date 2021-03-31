Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Market 2021 Top Key Manufacturers, Technology Trends, Functional Survey 2027 | Pflanzenchemie AG, Benjamin Moore & Co., DuraSoy One Paint

“

The report titled Global Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research's archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Bio-based and Low VOC Paints market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Bio-based and Low VOC Paints market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Bio-based and Low VOC Paints market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Bio-based and Low VOC Paints market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter's Five Forces analysis. The Bio-based and Low VOC Paints report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Bio-based and Low VOC Paints report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Bio-based and Low VOC Paints market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Bio-based and Low VOC Paints market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Bio-based and Low VOC Paints market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Bio-based and Low VOC Paints market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Bio-based and Low VOC Paints market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Pflanzenchemie AG, Benjamin Moore & Co., DuraSoy One Paint, The Freshaire Choice, Mythic Paint, BASF SE, Cargill, Bioshield

Market Segmentation by Product: Zero VOC

Low VOC

VOC Absorbing

Natural Paints



Market Segmentation by Application: Paints & Coatings

Industrial & Domestic Cleaning

Printing Inks

Adhesives & Sealants

Pharmaceutical

Others



The Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Bio-based and Low VOC Paints market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Bio-based and Low VOC Paints market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Bio-based and Low VOC Paints market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Bio-based and Low VOC Paints industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Bio-based and Low VOC Paints market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Bio-based and Low VOC Paints market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Bio-based and Low VOC Paints market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Zero VOC

1.2.3 Low VOC

1.2.4 VOC Absorbing

1.2.5 Natural Paints

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Paints & Coatings

1.3.3 Industrial & Domestic Cleaning

1.3.4 Printing Inks

1.3.5 Adhesives & Sealants

1.3.6 Pharmaceutical

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Industry Trends

2.4.2 Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Market Drivers

2.4.3 Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Market Challenges

2.4.4 Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Market Restraints

3 Global Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Sales

3.1 Global Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Pflanzenchemie AG

12.1.1 Pflanzenchemie AG Corporation Information

12.1.2 Pflanzenchemie AG Overview

12.1.3 Pflanzenchemie AG Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Pflanzenchemie AG Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Products and Services

12.1.5 Pflanzenchemie AG Bio-based and Low VOC Paints SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Pflanzenchemie AG Recent Developments

12.2 Benjamin Moore & Co.

12.2.1 Benjamin Moore & Co. Corporation Information

12.2.2 Benjamin Moore & Co. Overview

12.2.3 Benjamin Moore & Co. Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Benjamin Moore & Co. Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Products and Services

12.2.5 Benjamin Moore & Co. Bio-based and Low VOC Paints SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Benjamin Moore & Co. Recent Developments

12.3 DuraSoy One Paint

12.3.1 DuraSoy One Paint Corporation Information

12.3.2 DuraSoy One Paint Overview

12.3.3 DuraSoy One Paint Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 DuraSoy One Paint Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Products and Services

12.3.5 DuraSoy One Paint Bio-based and Low VOC Paints SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 DuraSoy One Paint Recent Developments

12.4 The Freshaire Choice

12.4.1 The Freshaire Choice Corporation Information

12.4.2 The Freshaire Choice Overview

12.4.3 The Freshaire Choice Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 The Freshaire Choice Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Products and Services

12.4.5 The Freshaire Choice Bio-based and Low VOC Paints SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 The Freshaire Choice Recent Developments

12.5 Mythic Paint

12.5.1 Mythic Paint Corporation Information

12.5.2 Mythic Paint Overview

12.5.3 Mythic Paint Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Mythic Paint Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Products and Services

12.5.5 Mythic Paint Bio-based and Low VOC Paints SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Mythic Paint Recent Developments

12.6 BASF SE

12.6.1 BASF SE Corporation Information

12.6.2 BASF SE Overview

12.6.3 BASF SE Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 BASF SE Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Products and Services

12.6.5 BASF SE Bio-based and Low VOC Paints SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 BASF SE Recent Developments

12.7 Cargill

12.7.1 Cargill Corporation Information

12.7.2 Cargill Overview

12.7.3 Cargill Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Cargill Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Products and Services

12.7.5 Cargill Bio-based and Low VOC Paints SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Cargill Recent Developments

12.8 Bioshield

12.8.1 Bioshield Corporation Information

12.8.2 Bioshield Overview

12.8.3 Bioshield Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Bioshield Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Products and Services

12.8.5 Bioshield Bio-based and Low VOC Paints SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Bioshield Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Production Mode & Process

13.4 Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Sales Channels

13.4.2 Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Distributors

13.5 Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”