Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Market is Gaining Momentum; Empowering Future Innovation in Industry 2021 – 2027 | BASF, Lubrizol, DowDuPont

The report titled Global Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: BASF, Lubrizol, DowDuPont, SNP, Mitsui Chemicals, Rampf Holding, Johnson Controls, Rhino Linings, Bayer Material, Woodbridge Foam, Malama Composites, TSE Industries
Market Segmentation by Product: Rigid Foams
Flexible Foams
Case (coatings, adhesives, sealants and elastomers)
Market Segmentation by Application: Construction
Automotive
Electronics & Electrical Appliances
The Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) market?
Table of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Research Scope
1.2 Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Rigid Foams
1.2.3 Flexible Foams
1.2.4 Case (coatings, adhesives, sealants and elastomers)
1.3 Market Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Construction
1.3.3 Automotive
1.3.4 Electronics & Electrical Appliances
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Market Production
2.1 Global Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 North America
2.3.4 Europe
2.3.5 Japan
2.3.6 China
2.3.7 South Korea
2.3.8 India
2.4 Industry Trends
2.4.1 Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Industry Trends
2.4.2 Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Market Drivers
2.4.3 Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Market Challenges
2.4.4 Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Market Restraints
3 Global Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Sales
3.1 Global Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.5.3 North America
3.5.4 Europe
3.5.5 Asia-Pacific
3.5.6 Latin America
3.5.7 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufacturers
4.1 Global Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type
5.1 Global Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Sales Breakdown by Company
7.1.1 North America Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 North America Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 North America Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Market Size by Type
7.2.1 North America Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Market Size by Application
7.3.1 North America Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 North America Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Market Size by Country
7.4.1 North America Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.2 North America Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.3 U.S.
7.4.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Sales Breakdown by Company
8.1.1 Europe Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Europe Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 Europe Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Europe Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Europe Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Europe Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Market Size by Country
8.4.1 Europe Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.4.2 Europe Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.4.3 Germany
8.4.4 France
8.4.5 U.K.
8.4.6 Italy
8.4.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Sales Breakdown by Company
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Asia Pacific Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Asia Pacific Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Market Size by Region
9.4.1 Asia Pacific Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.4.2 Asia Pacific Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.4.3 China
9.4.4 Japan
9.4.5 South Korea
9.4.6 India
9.4.7 Australia
9.4.8 Taiwan
9.4.9 Indonesia
9.4.10 Thailand
9.4.11 Malaysia
9.4.12 Philippines
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Sales Breakdown by Company
10.1.1 Latin America Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Latin America Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Latin America Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Latin America Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Latin America Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Latin America Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Latin America Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.2 Latin America Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.3 Mexico
10.4.4 Brazil
10.4.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Sales Breakdown by Company
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Market Size by Type
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Market Size by Application
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.4 Middle East and Africa Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Market Size by Country
11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.4.3 Turkey
11.4.4 Saudi Arabia
11.4.5 U.A.E
12 Company Profiles
12.1 BASF
12.1.1 BASF Corporation Information
12.1.2 BASF Overview
12.1.3 BASF Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 BASF Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Products and Services
12.1.5 BASF Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 BASF Recent Developments
12.2 Lubrizol
12.2.1 Lubrizol Corporation Information
12.2.2 Lubrizol Overview
12.2.3 Lubrizol Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Lubrizol Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Products and Services
12.2.5 Lubrizol Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 Lubrizol Recent Developments
12.3 DowDuPont
12.3.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information
12.3.2 DowDuPont Overview
12.3.3 DowDuPont Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 DowDuPont Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Products and Services
12.3.5 DowDuPont Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 DowDuPont Recent Developments
12.4 SNP
12.4.1 SNP Corporation Information
12.4.2 SNP Overview
12.4.3 SNP Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 SNP Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Products and Services
12.4.5 SNP Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 SNP Recent Developments
12.5 Mitsui Chemicals
12.5.1 Mitsui Chemicals Corporation Information
12.5.2 Mitsui Chemicals Overview
12.5.3 Mitsui Chemicals Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Mitsui Chemicals Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Products and Services
12.5.5 Mitsui Chemicals Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 Mitsui Chemicals Recent Developments
12.6 Rampf Holding
12.6.1 Rampf Holding Corporation Information
12.6.2 Rampf Holding Overview
12.6.3 Rampf Holding Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Rampf Holding Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Products and Services
12.6.5 Rampf Holding Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 Rampf Holding Recent Developments
12.7 Johnson Controls
12.7.1 Johnson Controls Corporation Information
12.7.2 Johnson Controls Overview
12.7.3 Johnson Controls Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Johnson Controls Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Products and Services
12.7.5 Johnson Controls Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 Johnson Controls Recent Developments
12.8 Rhino Linings
12.8.1 Rhino Linings Corporation Information
12.8.2 Rhino Linings Overview
12.8.3 Rhino Linings Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Rhino Linings Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Products and Services
12.8.5 Rhino Linings Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 Rhino Linings Recent Developments
12.9 Bayer Material
12.9.1 Bayer Material Corporation Information
12.9.2 Bayer Material Overview
12.9.3 Bayer Material Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Bayer Material Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Products and Services
12.9.5 Bayer Material Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) SWOT Analysis
12.9.6 Bayer Material Recent Developments
12.10 Woodbridge Foam
12.10.1 Woodbridge Foam Corporation Information
12.10.2 Woodbridge Foam Overview
12.10.3 Woodbridge Foam Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Woodbridge Foam Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Products and Services
12.10.5 Woodbridge Foam Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) SWOT Analysis
12.10.6 Woodbridge Foam Recent Developments
12.11 Malama Composites
12.11.1 Malama Composites Corporation Information
12.11.2 Malama Composites Overview
12.11.3 Malama Composites Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Malama Composites Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Products and Services
12.11.5 Malama Composites Recent Developments
12.12 TSE Industries
12.12.1 TSE Industries Corporation Information
12.12.2 TSE Industries Overview
12.12.3 TSE Industries Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 TSE Industries Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Products and Services
12.12.5 TSE Industries Recent Developments
13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Value Chain Analysis
13.2 Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Production Mode & Process
13.4 Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Sales Channels
13.4.2 Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Distributors
13.5 Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Customers
14 Key Findings
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
