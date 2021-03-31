Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Market To Witness Stunning Growth To Generate Massive Revenue Forecast to 2027 | Oelon (with BASF), SK Chemicals, Tate ＆ Lyle (Dupont)

“

The report titled Global Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2999642/global-bio-based-propylene-glycol-pg-industry

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Oelon (with BASF), SK Chemicals, Tate ＆ Lyle (Dupont), ADM

Market Segmentation by Product: Bio-based 1,2- Propylene Glycol

Bio-based 1,3- Propylene Glycol



Market Segmentation by Application: Plastic

Food

Electronic

Pharmaceutical

Others



The Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2999642/global-bio-based-propylene-glycol-pg-industry

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Bio-based 1,2- Propylene Glycol

1.2.3 Bio-based 1,3- Propylene Glycol

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Plastic

1.3.3 Food

1.3.4 Electronic

1.3.5 Pharmaceutical

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Industry Trends

2.4.2 Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Market Drivers

2.4.3 Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Market Challenges

2.4.4 Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Market Restraints

3 Global Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Sales

3.1 Global Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Oelon (with BASF)

12.1.1 Oelon (with BASF) Corporation Information

12.1.2 Oelon (with BASF) Overview

12.1.3 Oelon (with BASF) Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Oelon (with BASF) Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Products and Services

12.1.5 Oelon (with BASF) Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Oelon (with BASF) Recent Developments

12.2 SK Chemicals

12.2.1 SK Chemicals Corporation Information

12.2.2 SK Chemicals Overview

12.2.3 SK Chemicals Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 SK Chemicals Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Products and Services

12.2.5 SK Chemicals Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 SK Chemicals Recent Developments

12.3 Tate ＆ Lyle (Dupont)

12.3.1 Tate ＆ Lyle (Dupont) Corporation Information

12.3.2 Tate ＆ Lyle (Dupont) Overview

12.3.3 Tate ＆ Lyle (Dupont) Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Tate ＆ Lyle (Dupont) Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Products and Services

12.3.5 Tate ＆ Lyle (Dupont) Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Tate ＆ Lyle (Dupont) Recent Developments

12.4 ADM

12.4.1 ADM Corporation Information

12.4.2 ADM Overview

12.4.3 ADM Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 ADM Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Products and Services

12.4.5 ADM Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 ADM Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Production Mode & Process

13.4 Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Sales Channels

13.4.2 Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Distributors

13.5 Bio-Based Propylene Glycol (PG) Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/2999642/global-bio-based-propylene-glycol-pg-industry

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”